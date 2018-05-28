Season 1





The One Where Joey Really Sets the Tone For His Character by Equating Women With Ice Cream

The One Where Ross Knocks Up His First Accidental Babymama

The One Where Chandler Makes Smoking Look Really Cool

The One With Ross's Creepy Sex Anniversary

The One Where Rachel Can't Even Do Laundry Without Ross Hitting On Her

The One With Monica's Crippling But Adorable Undiagnosed OCD

The One Where Some Fucker Who Isn't Ross Dates Rachel, Even Though Ross Saw Her First

The One Where Chandler Really Doesn't Want People To Think He's Gay

The One Where Chandler Thinks He's The Only One Whose Parents Are Divorced And That's A Good Enough Reason To Ruin Thanksgiving For Everyone

The One Where Phoebe Dates Moe Szyslak

The One Where Chandler Slut Shames His Mom

The One Where Monica Is A Professional Chef Who Doesn't Check Her Clients' Dietary Requirements

The One Where Chandler Wanders Into Rachel's Apartment Uninvited, Sees Her Breasts, Tells Everyone What They Were Like, Then Shamelessly Ogles Her For The Rest Of The Episode

The One Where Chandler Uses Janice Then Dumps Her Again

The One Where We All Have A Good Giggle Over Chandler Saying WENUS

The One Where Chandler Won't Fire An Attractive Woman So Mental Health Shames Her Behind Her Back Instead

The One With America's Broken Healthcare System That Forces The Girls To Commit Identity Fraud

The One With All The Poker That Turned A Generation Of Kids Into Gambling Addicts

The One Where Even A Dweeby Orthodontist Rachel Left At The Altar Is More Appealing Than Ross

The One Where Chandler Has To Wait By The Phone Because Cell Phones Aren't A Thing Yet

The One Where A Paleontologist Is Shocked He Can't Keep A Wild Monkey As A Pet

The One Where... Hold Up There, Did Monica Just Commit Statutory Rape??

The One Where Ross Brings Five People To The Birth Of His Child Instead Of The Recommended No People

The One Where Rachel Apparently Had No Idea Ross Is Obsessed With Her Until Just Now And We Have To Wonder If She's A Bit Stupid

Season 2

The One Where The Punchline Is That Joey Has Been Molested All His Life By His Tailor

The One Where The Boys Are Disgusted By A Breastfeeding Mother

The One Where Chandler Tries To Use Janice Yet Again

The One Where Phoebe's Gay Husband Turns Back Because Being Bi Isn't A Thing?

The One With The Awkward Income Gap That No Young People Can Relate To In 2018 Because We're All Broke AF

The One Where Ben Legit Could Have Died Because Of Chandler and Joey's Negligence But At Least They're Not A Gay Couple Who Adopted Him Together, Right?

The One Where Ross Is Cheating Trash

The One Where Ross Is Still Cheating Trash, But With A Hurtful Pros And Cons List

The One Where Rachel Making A List Of Ross's Flaws Is All Of Us

The One With Two Rosses FML

The One Where A Same-Sex Wedding Is A Big Ol' Running Gag And Phoebe Shows Adorably Quirky Signs of Schizophrenia

The One Where Joey Takes Advantage Of A Seriously Mentally Ill Woman And Then Uses Her Mental Illness To Trick Her Into Going Away

The One Where Chandler Seriously Believes Julia F***ing Roberts Is Genuinely Into Him

The One Where The Nice Guy Token Ross Spent On Rachel In High School Finally Earns Him The Woman He Feels Entitled To

The One Where Ross Bones Rachel At Work But Somehow Doesn't Get Fired Or Arrested When Caught Naked By A Group Of Schoolchildren

The One Where Ross Has Been Dating Rachel For A Matter Of Weeks But Is Already Trying To Control What She Does With Her Body

The One Where Phoebe Rightly Refuses To Take Credit For A Less Attractive Woman's Talent - Good For Phoebe

The One Where A Brother And Sister Have A Proxy War For The Last Condom

The One Where It's The Second Time The Gang Encounter A Seriously Mentally Ill Person And Instead Of Helping Them, Use Their Mental Illness To Manipulate Them Into Going Away, Eddie's Probably Homeless Now Lolz

The One Where Rachel Is Shocked That Ross Is A Control Freak Who Planned Out Their Whole Life Without Consulting Her Because There Have Been NO Hints So Far

The One Where Ross And Chandler Get Bullied And Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Monica Is A Professional Chef Who Thinks People Want To Eat Birthday Flan

The One Where Phoebe Hasn't Had A Chickenpox Vaccine, Obviously

The One With The World's Most Underwhelming Season Finale Plot



Season 3

The One Where Chandler Wants To Bang His Own Mother

The One Where Not One Of Ross's Friends Can Be Bothered To Get Ready On Time To Support Him For A Big Career Thing And Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Phoebe Begins Her Unhealthy Pattern Of Trying To Bang Dudes Who Are Actually Into Her Estranged Twin Sister

The One Where Ross Tries To Project His Toxic Masculinity Onto His Toddler Who Just Wants To Play With A Freaking Barbie

The One Where Even Isabella Rossellini Knows Ross Is Trash

The One Where Holy Shit Monica Once Invited Joey In For A Coffee And He Flashed Her Without Consent And Nobody Reported Him To Anyone And They're Still Friends - Is Joey Still Doing This To Other Women??

The One Where Joey Uses Homophobia To Try To Sabotage A More Talented And Deserving African American Actor Who He's Supposed To Be Teaching

The One Where OK, The Poking Device Is Funny, But If Ugly Naked Guy Had Actually Been In A Medical Emergency, Their Hijinx Would Have Delayed Urgently Needed Treatment

The One Where Chandler And Joey Fight Over Possession Of A Woman Who Rightly Rejects Both Of Them

The One Where Ross Hangs Out Unsupervised With A Little Girl In Her Bedroom And Everyone's Cool With It

The One Where Ross's Control Issues Are Becoming A Serious Red Flag At This Point

The One Where Ross's Possessiveness Is So Out Of Control He Starts To Impact Rachels' Career

The One Where Tom Selleck Without His Moustache Is Just Some Old Guy

The One Where Ross Is So Controlling He Won't Even Let Rachel Go To A Work Lecture With A Colleague

The One Where Rachel Finally Asks Ross For Some Space And Within Hours The Dirtbag Is Boning Another Woman

The One Where Ross And Rachel Were On A Break, But There's A Respectful Mourning Period, Ross

The One Where Chandler Makes Ross And Rachel's Break Up All About Him

The One Where Phoebe's Internalized Misogyny Means She Was Cool With Monica And Richard's Age Gap But Is Grossed Out By Frank Jr Jr And Alice

The One Where Rachel Tries To Do The Mature Thing And Return Ross's Stuff And Ross Is A Spiteful Ass About It

The One That Makes Grown-Ass Adults Want To Build Their Own Dollhouse

The One Where Pete Tries To Buy Monica

The One Where Rachel Dates A Walking Red Flag But The Only One Who Notices Is Ross Because It Takes One To Know One

The One Where Monica Is Surprised When Her Boyfriend Of A Few Weeks Doesn't Propose

The One Where Chandler's Boss Sexually Assaults Him But It's Fine 'Coz It's A Compliment

The One Where Ross Cheats On His Girlfriend Because His Manipulative Ex Tricked Her Into Shaving Her Head

Season 4



The One Where Ross Can't Just Suck It Up And Apologize For Crying Out Loud

The One Where Phoebe Projects Her Unaddressed PTSD Onto A Random Cat, Seriously Someone Should Gently Suggest Therapy

The One Where Everybody Makes Fun Of Joey For Trying To Educate Himself As Best He Can With His Limited Income

The One Where Phoebe Gets Fired For Inappropriate Sexual Conduct At Work But Ross Boned Rachel In Front Of A Group Of Schoolchildren At The Museum That One Time And Still Has A Job

The One Where Ross Literally Rubs His New Relationship In Rachel's Face

The One Where Monica's Adorable Undiagnosed OCD Is Impacting Her Life To The Point Where She Can't Even Cope With HEARING That A Stranger's Apartment Is Dirty

The One Where They Find A Way To Make Ross Even More Intolerable By Giving Him A Keyboard

The One Where Monica Dates Her Ex's Son And It's As Icky As It Sounds

The One Where Phoebe Learns The Hard Way Never To Go Into Business With A Friend

The One Where Monica's New Colleagues Hate Her For Getting Their Family Member Fired And Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Monica Makes An Unwitting Investment In Her Future By Teaching Chandler How To Locate The Clitoris

The One Where Phoebe's Brother Knocks Her Up

The One Where It's Chandler's Turn To Be A Jealous, Controlling Asshat

The One Where Rachel Sets Up Ross Then Gets Pissy When It Works Out

The One Where Monica's Adorable Undiagnosed OCD Has Caused Her To Start Hammering Through Her Own And Her Neighbors' Apartment Walls

The One Where Rachel With A Crush Is All Of Us

The One Where Joey And Chandler Obsess Over A Free Porn Channel And I Can't Help But Worry For Their Wellbeing In 2018 Where Literally Everything Is Free Porn

The One Where Honestly Ross's Control Issues Are Getting Exhausting Now

The One Where Rachel And Monica Have To Resort To Putting On A Mini Sex Show For Their Misogynist Friends In Order To Get Their Home Back

The One Where Ordinarily Dependable Monica Can't Be Trusted To Pick Up Someone Else's Wedding Dress Without Sitting Around And Drinking Beer In It

The One Where Oh Great A Clip Show

The One Where Joey Sleeps With An Exotic Dancer He Hired Pretty Sure You're Not Supposed To Do That

The One Where Monica's Self-Esteem Is Low Enough To Give Chandler A Shot (The One Where Ross Says Rachel's Name At the Altar and Emily Apparently Still Goes Through With the Service Apparently???)

Season 5

The One Where Emily Dumps Ross For Saying Rachel's Name At The Altar And Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Chandler Hides His Relationship With Monica By Force Kissing Two Of His Other Friends

The One Where Joey Makes Phoebe Pushing Three Babies Out Of Her Vagina All About Him

The One Where Emily Doesn't Want Ross Hanging Out With Rachel Anymore And Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Monica's Adorable Undiagnosed OCD Ruins Her Romantic Weekend Away

The One Where Maybe Emily Is Taking This Rachel Thing A Bit Far Now, But It's Ross So Still, Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Surprise Surprise, Ross Is As Shitty A Roommate As He Is A Boyfriend

The One Where Monica Once Cut Off Chandler's Toe, But He'd Just Fat Shamed Her, So Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Ross Gets Suspended From Work Over An Outburst But Not For That Time He Boned Rachel In Front Of A Group Of Schoolchildren

The One Where Poor Phoebe Is Forced To Relive Her Homelessness Because People Are Terrible

The One Where They Find A Way To Make Ross Even More Intolerable By Giving Him Leather Pants

The One Where It's Ross's Turn To Use Janice

The One Where Joey's Unisex Bag Is The Shit And Everyone Mocking Him For It Can Fuck The Fuck Off

The One Where The Gang Play Weird Mind Games Leading Chandler And Phoebe To Almost Have Sex, With Monica Watching From The Bathroom For Reasons That Are Never Quite Clear

The One Where Ross Thinks He Gets A Say In Who His Adult Sister Has Sex With

The One That Inspired Millions Of Idiots To Shout 'Pivot' Every Time They Move A Bit Of Furniture Until The End Of Time

The One Where Joey's Stalking Of A Woman In Ross's Building Leads The Residents To Put Up Actual Sexual Predator Warnings

The One Where Ross Puts His Kid Having A Bit Of Fun Before His Friend's Career

The One Where Ross Keeps Harassing A Pizza Delivery Girl Who's Just Trying To Work A Shift

The One Where Joey Cares More About A Sandwich Than He Does About Ross And Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Phoebe's Boyfriend Aggressively Guilt Trips Her Into Moving In

The One Where Phoebe Is Every Girlfriend Whose Boyfriend Cheated On Her In Her Dream

The One Where Ross Finally Gets Rachel Drunk Enough To Marry Him





Season 6



The One Where After That Whole Song And Dance About Ross Drawing On Rachel's Face With Permanent Marker, Their Faces Are Miraculously Clean The Next Morning

The One Where Rachel Is Vulnerable Enough To Seek Comfort From Ross And He Goes And Sniffs Her Damn Hair

The One With Joey's Jaw-Droppingly Sexist Roommate Ad

The One Where America's Broken Healthcare System Forces Joey To Appear To Touch Himself In Front Of A Child

The One Where Ross Has Been Lying To Rachel For Weeks About Them Still Being Married But Somehow SHE Ends Up Comforting HIM

The One That Actually Kind Of Makes Us Want To Play Bamboozled

The One Where Monica's Adorable Undiagnosed OCD Is So Bad Her Loved Ones Are Genuinely Afraid Of Her

The One With Ross's Teeth That Makes Us Think All Of Ross's Storylines Should Be Him Getting Botched Beauty Treatments

The One Where Rachel's Trifle Thing Actually Makes No Sense Because She Adds Another Layer Of Trifle On Top Of The Beef Even Though The Pages Were Stuck Together So Did She Improvise The Top Layer Or What?

The One Where If It Had Happened Today, Monica And Ross's Routine Totally Would Have Gone Viral

The One Where Joey Learns The Hard Way Not To Shit Where You Eat

The One Where Everyone Is Surprised That A Joke Printed In Playboy Is Sexist

The One Where Joey Uses His Job At Central Perk To Sexually Harass Female Customers

The One Where Joey Is The Only One Who Respects Phoebe Enough Not To Watch Her In A Porno

The One That Still Manages To Fat Shame An Imaginary Version Of Monica

The One Where Ross Tries To Mansplain Karate And Instead Educates The World About Lesser-Known Sushi Dishes

The One Where Ross Abuses His Duty Of Care By Dating A Student Who's Not Even Old Enough To Drink

The One Where Ross Is A Jealous, Controlling Jerk Part 237

The One With All The Clips From Past Episodes Nobody Wants To Rewatch In Isolation

The One Where Joey Teaches The Robot Operator On His Show How To Be A Creepy Pickup Artist

The One Where Ross's Girlfriend's Dad Threatens To Have Him Fired For Dating His 20-Year-Old Student And Fair Enough, Really

The One Where Rachel Thinks Real Men Shouldn't Cry

The One Where I'm Not Crying Over Monica And Chandler's Engagement I've Got Something In My Eye, Shut Up

Season 7

The One Where Monica's Engagement Pits Monica And Rachel Against Each Other Because Of Course Two Female Characters Can't Just Be Happy For Each Other

The One Where Ross Straight-Up Tries To Violate An Attractive Woman By Posing As A Masseuse, But Ends Up Violating An Old Man Instead

The One Where We Didn't Notice Chandler's Glasses Either TBH

The One Where Ross Once Shat Himself But Everyone Thinks Chandler Kissing A Transgender Woman Is Somehow More Embarrassing

The One Where Joey Teaches Tag How To Be A Creepy Pickup Artist

The One Where Chandler Is Back To His Old Fat Shaming Tricks, Meanwhile Joey and Ross No Homo

The One Where Rachel And Phoebe Call A Woman Slut-Shaming Names Because She Doesn't Want To Date Their Friend

The One Where Chandler Is Suddenly Afraid Of Dogs For Plot Reasons

The One Where Rachel Abuses Her Position To Have An Inappropriate Sexual Relationship With A Young Subordinate

The One Where Ben Is An Ungrateful Little Brat Who Thinks He's Too Good For Hanukkah

The One Where Monica Makes Her Cousin's Wedding All About Her

The One Where Wafer-Thin Plot Devices Are Employed To Keep The Gang Awake All Night

The One Where A Suicidal Man Is Used As A Quirky B Plot For Phoebe

The One Where Everyone Makes A Big Fucking Drama Over Turning 30

The One Where They Find A Way To Make Ross Even More Intolerable By Giving Him Bagpipes

The One Where Monica Actually Wanted To Bang Joey

The One With Two Of The Guys Fighting Over A Woman Like She's Property Yet Again

The One Where Ross Gets Played By A Dumbass Student And It's Beautiful

The One Where Ross... Wants To Bang His COUSIN???

The One Where Phoebe Belittles Rachel's Bicuriosity

The One With The Lowest Ratings Ever Because Seriously Nobody Wants To Watch A Fucking Clip Show

The One Where Chandler Is Mortified By His Drag Queen Father

The One Where Chandler Legit Tries To Leave Monica At The Altar



Season 8

The One Where Ross Fat Shames A Child

The One Where, Rachel's Babydaddy Aside, TWO Grown Men Own The Same Ugly-Ass Sweater

The One Where Ross Knocks Up His Second Accidental Babymama

The One Where Everyone Thinks Some Dumb Story About Backpacking Is Tantamount To Consent

The One Where Ross Is A Jealous, Controlling Jerk, Part 386,003

The One Where Phoebe Continues Her Unhealthy Pattern Of Trying To Bang Dudes Who Are Actually Into Her Estranged Twin Sister

The One Where Ross Intrudes On A Woman's Dying Moments So He Can Control Rachel's Living Arrangements

The One Where Monica Buys A Naked Woman For Her Husband To Objectify

The One Where Ross Set Up A High School Hate Club About Rachel Just Because She Didn't Want To Bang Him And The Best Rumor He Could Come Up With Was That She Was Intersex - Also BRAD PITT

The One Where Joey Shames His Adult Pregnant Sister

The One Where Rachel's Pregnancy Hormones Make Her Thirsty AF And We Are So Here For It

The One Where Joey Really Wants To Bang Rachel

The One Where Chandler's Masculinity Is So Fragile, He Needs A Toy Boat To Enjoy A Bath

The One Where Joey And Ross Negotiate Rachel's Living Arrangements Without Consulting Her

The One Where Nobody Wants To Listen To Joey's Problems So They Bring Him A Therapy Dog Then Accuse Him Of Giving It Depression

The One Where Rachel Doesn't Want To Bang Joey

The One Where An Unhinged Ross Breaks Into His Ex's Apartment Rather Than Just Asking For His Shirt Back Or, I Don't Know, Buying A New Shirt

The One Where Monica Makes Her Parents' Wedding Anniversary All About Her

The One You Can Skip Because It's Another Fucking Clip Show

The One Where Ross Won't Let Rachel's Mom Help Her Out After The Baby's Born

The One Where Monica Is So Insecure She Can't Let A Bad Review Go

The One Where Rachel Momentarily Considers Banging Ross Again, But Is Saved By Her Waters Breaking

The One Where Monica & Chandler Bang In Public Part 1

Season 9

The One Where Monica & Chandler Bang In Public Part 2

The One Where Ross Hurts His Hand Punching A Pole And It's Really Fucking Satisfying

The One Where Joey Sets His Dearest Friend Up With A Random Stranger Because He Was Too Lazy To Do His Due Diligence

The One Where Monica Is Desperate Enough To Indulge Chandler's Bestiality

The One Where Everyone Finally Reveals They Don't Give A Shit About Phoebe

The One Where Ross's Toxic Masculinity Costs A Great Nanny His Job

The One Where They Find A Way To Make Ross Even More Intolerable By Making Him Rap

The One Where Phoebe Teaches Joey To Lie, When That's Literally His Entire Job

The One Where Ross Thinks He Has The Right To Withhold Rachel's Messages If They're From Men He's Jealous Of

The One Where The Writers Are All Out Of Christmas Ideas, So Have Another Fucking Clip Show

The One Where Rachel Has To Cut Her Maternity Leave Short To Compete For Her Job Against A Mediocre White Man

The One Where Joey Won't Take No For An Answer From His Friends' Lesbian Nanny

The One Where Ross Is A Jealous, Controlling Jerk, Part Five Billion

The One Where Phoebe Sets Rachel Up With A Creepy Drug-Addled Predator Because That's What It Takes To Make Ross Look Good By Comparison

The One Where Someone Should Probably Suggest Phoebe Seeks Counselling Over Her Violent Past As A Mugger

The One Where Mike And Phoebe Split Up For No Good Reason Because The Season Needed Some Dramatic Tension

The One Where Chandler Really Doesn't Want People To Think He's Gay - AGAIN

The One Where Even The Idea Of Winning The Lottery Crumbles The Gang's Fragile, Codependent Dynamic

The One Where Rachel Really Wants To Bang Joey

The One Where Ross Still Hasn't Figured Out That Thinking A Woman Is Hot Doesn't Mean He Owns Her Now

The One Where Joey Tries To Trick A Much Smarter Woman Into Bed By Pretending To Be Something He's Not

The One Where Monica And Chandler Go Around Trying To Harvest Sperm

The One Where Chandler Is Repulsed By Monica's Hair Being A Bit Curly

Season 10

The One Where Monica Culturally Appropriates Cornrows And Chandler's Even MORE Grossed Out By Her Than Before

The One Where Phoebe's Brother Is So Dangerously Overtired He Tries To Give Away A Kid

The One Where Rachel REALLY Doesn't Want To Bang Joey

The One Where Ross And Rachel Alienate Their Friends By Turning Into *Those* Parents

The One Where Joey's Alarming Illiteracy Saves The Day

The One Where Two Professional Men Use A High-Level Academic Job To Barter Over Possession Of A Woman

The One Where Chandler And Monica Bully Joey Into Gaslighting A Woman He Ghosted

The One Where Rachel Is Already Subjecting Her One-Year-Old To Patriarchal Beauty Standards

The One Where Chandler And Monica Try To Obtain A Child Through Fraud

The One Where It's An 18-Episode Season And They're Still Ripping Us Off With A Fucking Clip Show

The One Where Ross Tried To Sexually Assault A Passed Out Rachel At A College Party, But Accidentally Made Out With His Sister Instead

The One Where Phoebe Gets Her Happy Ending And Oh Man There's Something In My Eye Again

The One Where Rachel Is Mad At Ross For NOT Taking Advantage Of Her For Once

The One Where Joey Hangs Out Unsupervised With A Little Girl In Her Bedroom And Everyone's Cool With It

The One Where Ross Puts Rachel's Career First For Once, And That Will Last, What, Five Minutes?

The One Where Rachel Really Milks This Whole Moving Away Thing

The One Where Ross Emotionally Blackmails Rachel Into Getting Off The Plane And Giving Up On An Amazing Career Opportunity In Favor Of A Lifetime With Him - Pass The Sick Bucket