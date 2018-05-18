Are you tired of scrolling through social media only to find an endless parade of misery and hardship? Well YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE! Welcome to The Best Feelings in the World, where every single week I'll be chronicling 5 of the absolute best feelings out there. For at least the span of time it takes you to read this article, you can briefly remember that some things are just good and nice and it's okay to enjoy them. Without further ado, here are:

The 5 Best Feelings of the Week

1. When you FINALLY get over a cold you've had forever

2. When you scroll past a cat video on your newsfeed

3. When your workday goes by faster than you expected

4. When someone offers you free food

5. When you find your new favorite show

