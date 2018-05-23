5 Helpful Tips for Starting a New Job

Starting a new job is objectively terrifying. You never know what kind of work environment you're getting into, or if you'll get along with your coworkers, or if your boss is going to hate you for no reason. With all these unknowns, it can be easy to think there's no way to prepare for your first week at your new workplace, but you would be WRONG. With these 5 helpful tips for starting a new job, you'll be getting that framed Employee-of-the-Month photo in NO TIME. (Does your job even DO Employee-of-the-month? Definitely find that out first.)

1. Don't be afraid to ask questions if you need help.

Everybody was new to the job at some point, so your coworkers will probably be more understanding than you think if you have some questions on your first day. It's much better to ask the senior staff questions and make SURE you're on the right track than to just wing it and possibly make some critical mistakes. Besides, being curious and inquisitive will make a good first impression!

2. Get to work early, and stay at work late.

Actually, it might be easier to just never leave. Let all your coworkers know that YOU are the one with the strongest work ethic by ALWAYS being at the office whenever anyone arrives or leaves. In your first week, there should never be a time that you're not at your desk, making everyone else look bad by comparison. Your face should be the first thing they see in the morning, the last thing they see in the evening, and the cackling visage haunting their nightmares every single night.

3. Dress for the job you WANT, not the job you HAVE.

If you show up in your standard, boring work clothes every day, everyone's going to get comfortable with you in that position. Advancing your career is all about dressing the part. Wear clothes that say "I'm worth more" so you can eventually snag that high-paying position you've got your eye on. Like Dave's job, for instance.

4. Organize a social event with your coworkers to help form strong bonds.

Getting along with your coworkers is one of the most important facets of working any job. If your coworkers are on your side, you've got people to vouch for you when you need it most, and to have your back if things get messy. Try making some casual plans to get to know them all better, and you'll notice the improvement in your workplace right away.

5. Hang in there until someone else is hired.

The INSTANT someone else is hired, regardless of how long you've been there, you magically transform from "annoying idiot who doesn't know how to do anything" into "grizzled veteran with vast stores of experience and a stalwart dependability." Just bide your time, and eventually it will be the NEW PERSON taking all the flack while you sit back and laugh.