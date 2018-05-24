1. Pick something that sounds interesting from the menu.

So, you and your friend decided to try out a new restaurant. You quickly skim through the menu and wine list, but nothing really grabs you. You're feeling a bit adventurous so you decide to order something you've never had before. What could go wrong?

2. Wait with anticipation for your yummy food, but begin to worry you made the wrong decision.

You and your friend chat as you excitedly wait for your food, but you can't shake the feeling that maybe you made a bad choice with your order. Other tables are getting some fantastic looking small plates and main courses, but they aren't the one you ordered. But, hey, that must mean all the food is good, right? Right?

3. Your fears begin to become a reality as your food arrives.

Finally your food is brought to you, and everything seems fine. The waiter sets down your friend's plate and it looks just as good as expected. Then comes your plate and it's... alright too. Sure, your plate doesn't look nearly as good as your friend's, and doesn't smell as good, and- yeah, okay it tastes pretty bland too.

4. Get a taste of something better to confirm you messed up.

To add insult to injury, your companion offers to let you taste their dish. It only takes one bite to know that their dish is heavenly when compared to yours. You offer them to try a bite of your dish in return. You pressure them to take a little more. Their response to your meal is a flat, "hm." Not even an actual word. You swear you can see pity in their eyes.

5. Live with your decision and just eat the damn meal.

You finish eating after your friend, and the waiter asks you if you'd like a take-away box for what you left behind on your plate. You decline. You pay for your meal as your friend goes ON AND ON about how wonderful their food was. You're happy for them, and you hate them so, so much

6. Never try anything new ever again.

Well, you tried to be adventurous and look what that got you. Your stomach may be full, but you can't shake the empty feeling of regret in your soul. From now on, no more stepping outside of your comfort zone, in food and in life.