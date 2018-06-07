Need to wake up in the morning and coffee just isn't doing the trick? Well, we've got something even better at jolting you awake and filling your body with energy and verve - that's right, PANIC ATTACKS!
With panicking, you'll get tons of adrenaline and stress hormones that will get you out of your sleepy stupor in an instant! And the best part of all? It's completely free!
But maybe you aren't sure what to panic about? Well, worry no longer - we've got a wide array of things to worry about!
There! Now you're wide awake, intensely focused, and probably having some trouble breathing! But, hey, at least you didn't have to pay $3 for coffee!
