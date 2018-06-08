The nice thing about Friends episode titles is that they're very honest and descriptive for how we actually talk about TV - pretty much every episode is formally titled "The One Where (Insert Memorable Bit From the Episode Here)." It fits with how we would actually talk about TV and describe episodes - "The One With the Monkey", for example. But the thing is...we've watched A LOT of Friends. And we realized these episode titles could be improved and made more honest. So we did just that. Here's season 1:







1.01 - "The One Where Joey Really Sets the Tone For His Character by Equating Women With Ice Cream"

Actual Title: "The Pilot"





1.02 - "The One Where Ross Knocks Up His First Accidental Babymama"

Actual Title: "The One With the Sonogram at the End"





1.03 - "The One Where Chandler Makes Smoking Look Really Cool"

Actual Title: "The One With the Thumb"





1.04 - "The One With Ross's Creepy Sex Anniversary"

Actual Title: "The One with George Stephanopoulos"





1.05 - "The One Where Rachel Can't Even Do Laundry Without Ross Hitting On Her"

Actual Title: "The One With the East German Laundry Detergent"





1.06 - "The One With Monica's Crippling But Adorable Undiagnosed OCD"

Actual Title: "The One With The Butt"





1.07 - "The One Where Some Fucker Who Isn't Ross Dates Rachel, Even Though Ross Saw Her First"

Actual Title: "The One With the Blackout"





1.08 - "The One Where Chandler Really Doesn't Want People To Think He's Gay"

Actual Title: "The One Where Nana Dies Twice"





1.09 - "The One Where Chandler Thinks He's The Only One Whose Parents Are Divorced And That's A Good Enough Reason To Ruin Thanksgiving For Everyone"

Actual Title: "The One Where Underdog Gets Away"





1.10 - "The One Where Ross Gets a Monkey and We All Wonder If Marcel Can Replace Ross Permanently Because He Is WAY More Fun"

Actual Title: "The One With the Monkey"





1.11 - "The One Where Ross Is Such a Garbage Friend He Kisses Chandler's Mom (Something Marcel NEVER Would've Done, Just Sayin')"

Actual Title: "The One With Mrs. Bing"





1.12 - "The One Where Monica Is A Professional Chef Who Doesn't Check Her Clients' Dietary Requirements"

Actual Title: "The One With the Dozen Lasagnas"





1.13 - "The One Where Chandler Wanders Into Rachel's Apartment Uninvited, Sees Her Breasts, Tells Everyone What They Were Like, Then Shamelessly Ogles Her For The Rest Of The Episode"

Actual Title: "The One With the Boobies"







1.14 - "The One Where Chandler Uses Janice Then Dumps Her Again"

Actual Title: "The One With the Candy Hearts"







1.15 - "The One Where Chandler Is Super Bummed About Having a Full-Time Office Job With Good Pay and Benefits"

Actual Title: "The One With the Stoned Guy"







1.16 - "The One Where Chandler Won't Fire An Attractive Woman So Convinces His Entire Workplace That She's Mentally Unstable"

Actual Title: "The One With Two Parts: Part 1"





1.17 - "The One With America's Broken Healthcare System That Forces The Girls To Commit Identity Fraud"

Actual Title: "The One With Two Parts: Part 2"





1.18 - "The One With All The Poker That Turned A Generation Of Kids Into Gambling Addicts"

Actual Title: "The One With All the Poker"





1.19 - "The One Where Ross Makes Rachel Take Care of His Illegal, Untrained Monkey and Then Gets Mad At Her When He Gets Loose"

Actual Title: "The One Where the Monkey Gets Away"





1.20 - "The One Where Chandler Has To Wait By The Phone Because Cell Phones Aren't A Thing Yet"

Actual Title: "The One With the Evil Orthodontist"





1.21 - "The One Where A Paleontologist Is Shocked He Can't Keep A Wild Monkey As A Pet"

Actual Title: "The One With the Fake Monica"





1.22 - "The One Where... Hold Up There, Did Monica Just Commit Statutory Rape??"

Actual Title: "The One With the Ick Factor"





1.23 - "The One Where Ross Brings 5 People To The Birth Of His Child Instead Of The Recommended 0 People"

Actual Title: "The One With the Birth"





1.24 - "The One Where Rachel Apparently Had No Idea Ross Is Obsessed With Her Until Just Now And We Have To Wonder If She's The Most Oblivious Human Alive"

Actual Title: "The One Where Rachel Finds Out"