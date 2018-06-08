The nice thing about Friends episode titles is that they're very honest and descriptive for how we actually talk about TV - pretty much every episode is formally titled "The One Where (Insert Memorable Bit From the Episode Here)." It fits with how we would actually talk about TV and describe episodes - "The One With the Monkey", for example. But the thing is...we've watched A LOT of Friends. And we realized these episode titles could be improved and made more honest. So we did just that. Here's season 1:
Actual Title: "The Pilot"
Actual Title: "The One With the Sonogram at the End"
Actual Title: "The One With the Thumb"
Actual Title: "The One with George Stephanopoulos"
Actual Title: "The One With the East German Laundry Detergent"
Actual Title: "The One With The Butt"
Actual Title: "The One With the Blackout"
Actual Title: "The One Where Nana Dies Twice"
Actual Title: "The One Where Underdog Gets Away"
Actual Title: "The One With the Monkey"
Actual Title: "The One With Mrs. Bing"
Actual Title: "The One With the Dozen Lasagnas"
Actual Title: "The One With the Boobies"
Actual Title: "The One With the Candy Hearts"
Actual Title: "The One With the Stoned Guy"
Actual Title: "The One With Two Parts: Part 1"
Actual Title: "The One With Two Parts: Part 2"
Actual Title: "The One With All the Poker"
Actual Title: "The One Where the Monkey Gets Away"
Actual Title: "The One With the Evil Orthodontist"
Actual Title: "The One With the Fake Monica"
Actual Title: "The One With the Ick Factor"
Actual Title: "The One With the Birth"
Actual Title: "The One Where Rachel Finds Out"
