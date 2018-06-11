1. The Dog Mom

Dang that's a lot of dogs. Maybe TOO many? I mean, if there is such a thing? Don't get me wrong but, like, who's in charge here, the owner or the dogs? I mean hey, despite the fact that the dogs just dragged them through a bush, they seem pretty happy.

2. The Mean-looking One

You've seen the cutest dang dog in the whole dang world and It's now your DESTINY to pet their precious little head, but their owner looks, like, just super mean. You can't really put your finger on WHY, but they just look like if you asked to pet their dog they would throw hot coffee grounds at your face.

3. The Messy One

Hey mister, your dog just made gravy play-dough on the lawn! Oh... oh you KNOW, you just..don't CARE. Nah, it's cool. I mean it doesn't matter that your dog just pooped right next to a kids play park.

4. The Absentee

There's a dog (usually massive, and with no sense of personal space) on the loose. The owner is nowhere to be seen and the dog has just finished eating potato salad right out of a child's hand.

5. The Prim and Proper One

You better not even think of looking at Baroness Gemstone Humphries II! She's a purebred, don't you know? She only eats the finest lobster cakes and drinks spring water blessed by The Dog Pope. The Dog Pope? Why, I'm not surprised you're not acquainted.

6. The Instagrammer

Wow, okay dude, give the dog some breathing space! Sure, we've ALL been guilty of maybe taking one too many photos of our pets when they're doing something cute but, don't you think this is a little much? Wait.. that dog has HOW MANY followers?!