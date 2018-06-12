1. Hereditary

You know a movie's gonna be freaky when even A STILL IMAGE is freaking you out.

2. Ocean's 8

How could anyone be ANGRY at a fun heist movie's mere existence? The internet always finds a way.

3. Tag

Honestly, Hawkeye, the team COULD'VE used you in Wakanda.

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Please, for the love of god, STOP MAKING GENETICALLY-ENHANCED MURDER-DINOSAURS.

5. Hotel Artemis

If Movies Were Honest (June 2018 Edition)

Hoping there's less dog-murder in this one.

6. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

If only Benicio Del Toro were cast in Deadpool 2 also, this would be 2018's most iconic duo.

7. Uncle Drew

To be clear, this could be a parody of Space Jam OR NBA Jam. It's up to you!

8. The Incredibles 2

These are the Fantastic Four movies we deserve.