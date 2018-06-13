Step 1: Have a good idea that you think people will enjoy.

Step 2: Work REALLY HARD to make that idea into a reality.

Step 3: Put your thing out there for everyone to see!

Step 4: Despite the fact that almost no one saw what you made, and you've received almost zero feedback, start making something ELSE you think people will enjoy.

Step 5: Continue repeating this process over and over with no validation until you either become successful or PERISH IN THE ATTEMPT.

