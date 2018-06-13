Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
How To Be An Internet Content Creator: An Illustrated Guide
Jacob Andrews
@FLoaBComic
June 13, 2018
Step 1: Have a good idea that you think people will enjoy.
Step 2: Work REALLY HARD to make that idea into a reality.
Step 3: Put your thing out there for everyone to see!
Step 4: Despite the fact that almost no one saw what you made, and you've received almost zero feedback, start making something ELSE you think people will enjoy.
Step 5: Continue repeating this process over and over with no validation until you either become successful or PERISH IN THE ATTEMPT.
Filed Under:
Art
internet
how to
social media
artists
creativity
content
creation
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.