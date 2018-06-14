Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/BCLARdVuTu
-- Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 13, 2018
Given the revelation that Chris Pine will be returning as Steve Trevor in the new sequel Wonder Woman 1984, something occurred to us - this is something that's happened in TWO separate comic book movie universes now! So we've come up with a set of ironclad signs that your superhero film character is going to be resurrected 70 years after their supposed on-screen death. So far, these signs have NEVER been wrong!