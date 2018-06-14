Given the revelation that Chris Pine will be returning as Steve Trevor in the new sequel Wonder Woman 1984, something occurred to us - this is something that's happened in TWO separate comic book movie universes now! So we've come up with a set of ironclad signs that your superhero film character is going to be resurrected 70 years after their supposed on-screen death. So far, these signs have NEVER been wrong!









1. You play a soldier during a world war







2. You fight alongside a ragtag group of soldiers, each with a unique and diverse background







3. During the war you romanced a strong-willed brunette who kicked more ass than any dude







4. You seemingly "die" sacrificing yourself nobly in a plane crash







5. You're played by an actor named Chris







6. Your character's name is Steve (and your last name is basically just a first name)







7. You are 37 years old as of right now







8. Your piercing blue eyes enchant anyone foolish enough to meet your gaze, leaving them putty in your strong hands







9. You're on my wife's "freebie" list (and on mine as well)







10. Sometimes, when I'm alone, I imagine you holding me in your arms and telling me about what Christopher Hemsworth smells like in real life (you've been in movies with Chris Hemsworth, btw)





