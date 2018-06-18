What is the show?

It's basically a home remodeling show, except the subjects also get a haircut and learn how to cut an avocado. You will cry at the end of every episode.







Okay, but for real?

It's a reboot of a show about 15 years old that - at its time - basically defined 'gay culture' in America for much of the mid-2000s...aka it was Will & Grace for reality TV. A group of gay men combine their powers (they're basically the LGBTQ+ Avengers) to form a supergroup, who can take any unkempt person and transform them into a presentable human being.







Who are the hosts?

Meet the Fab 5 - five queer guys who will go on to teach their hapless subjects how to dress, how to live, how to act, how to groom, and generally how to not be a huge gross slob all the time.







Okay, here's the deal: everyone serves some relatively minor purpose in the show's aim to makeover individuals in need of a change of lifestyle and look. But Bobby is the one who actually DOES MOST OF THE SHIT - because Bobby COMPLETELY redesigns their living spaces, buys tons of furniture to match the personality and tastes of the subject, repurposes existing things that bear some emotional importance, and turns the living space into a gorgeous functioning incredible new experience. AND HE DOES IT IN FIVE DAYS. Meanwhile, Antoni teaches some guy how to make a Cobb salad, which he will never do again after the show is over.















FLORAL. PRINT. BUTTON-UPS. SOLVE. EVERYTHING.

For real though - he has the best hair, the best fashion, AND the best accent of the Fab 5. But mayyyybe he could mix up his recommendations a bit more. Telling guys to wear less baggy pants is a pretty solid constant suggestion though.

Also, he TOTALLY looks like Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, but without the New Zealand accent.















Listen, I'm NOT saying this because he's the only black person on the show - his job is literally to be Hitch: he's the cool, collected, suave dude who teaches other nerdier, less refined dudes how to act, how to show people a good time, and how to be more confident. The fact that he also just happens to be black and handsome is just a coincidence.













Antoni is a handsome, sweet boy who is excellent at showing dudes how to cut up an avocado while the rest of the Fab 5 completely transform someone's entire being from top to bottom, all while indicating other people would not be happy eating Ho-Ho's and Doritos at someone's house, even though if you offered anyone a choice between that weird avocado/grapefruit salad or a bag of Doritos literally every single person in the universe would choose the Doritos.













Jonathan is UPLIFTING, Jonathan is POSITIVE, Jonathan is INSPIRING AND FIERCE AND LITERALLY DOES BEYONCE IMPRESSIONS AND IS BASICALLY THE WALKING EMBODIMENT OF EVERY GAY STEREOTYPE. But either because of this or in spite of it, he's wonderful - he is always aiming to build someone up, instill them with the kind of confidence he's bursting with, and...gives haircuts. Like, pretty okay haircuts. Usually just some slight trims. And sometimes not even that - sometimes he just oversees the haircuts.

...Jesus Christ I hope Bobby knows how much I respect him.









...also, yes, that's the guy from the "can you believe?" meme.







What's a typical episode like?







Stage 1: WELCOME TO GEORGIA







Stage 2: Here's a person who does not take care of themself and all of their friends and family think they're a dumpy piece of shit, to the degree they contacted a TV show to beg them to please come make this person more socially acceptable so we can visit their home without stepping in piles of trash.

Stage 3: The Fab 5 arrives and roundly mock the person's living conditions and wardrobe (rightfully so).





Stage 4: The Fab 5 get genuinely disgusted by every aspect of the subject's life.









Stage 5: Let's explore Why This Person's Life Is Such a Trainwreck!







Stage 6: Who's ready for some UNEASY SHOPPING!!!







Stage 7: One of the Fab 5 and the subject have a heart-to-heart to set up the emotional finale.







Stage 8: Pretty okay haircut! Learning how to cut an avocado! Slimming pants!







Stage 9: Hey while the other 4 were making you look mildly more presentable Bobby spent 5 days completely redoing every aspect of your house, thanks for asking.







Stage 10: The emotional finale - everyone gets a little teary-eyed, everyone in the subject's life can't believe how socially acceptable they and their home appear now, and we've all learned a valuable lesson: PRETEND TO BE SUPER SLOVENLY AND MOVE TO GEORGIA SO THESE DUDES WILL COME INTO YOUR LIFE AND BUY YOU A BUNCH OF KICKASS NEW FURNITURE.







Are the makeovers really that dramatic?

Well, here's an example of one of the subjects before the episode and then after:

Nothing TOO drastic, right? Just some better fitting clothing, a cleaner haircut, some skin product, and an overall happier outlook on life.







The ACTUAL huge transformation is my face before an episode and then after:







Anything else I should know?

You will get WAY too invested in EVERYONE'S life after watching these episodes and immediately want to look up what happened to them after the show ended (Tom and Abbey, especially)

You will cry prettttty much every episode. I know I mentioned that, but it bears repeating, since I never expected to cry so much during a reality TV makeover show.

You will suddenly become way more invested in French tucks

You will have a double-take when you realize Kamano just casually referred to his son (he got a girl pregnant in high school, but didn't find out for TEN YEARS )

) You will roll your eyes at Antoni only ever showing people how to cut up a friggin' avocado while Bobby is remodeling the ENTIRE GODDAMN HOUSE.



















