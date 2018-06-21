Being gay there are sometimes words and expressions that go over straight people's heads. That said, I had my suspicions that they knew more than they were letting on. For that reason I decided to put them to a test. I gathered three of my straight coworkers:

Branded Content Writer, Rebecca Caplan

Community Manager, Eli Yudin

Editor in Chief, Andrew Bridgman

Using our office messaging app, Slack, I quizzed them on a some popular gay slang to see what they know....Turns out...it wasn't a lot.

Read it for yourself below

it's at this point that I ask the contestants not to reference straight culture...Eli...

I'm picturing the demogorgon right now

Face Crack, Common slang used within the gay community. Reacting with an extreme facial expression, to the point where it might make your face crack.

so like if something cool or exceptional happens you say "face crack"

Face crack is like when you smile so big or open your mouth so wide that your face cracks

OOO! its when you put a bunch makeup on in a poor manner, and you look like you're on crack

it's a term that applies to all

is it just like, breaking character

well now i'm more curious

you guys are far off enough that i will say no

do we keep guessing?

you got further away

possibly removing makeup in the process

that sounds right but im gonna say it has something to do when an ass crack is pressed against the face

the space between a wig and the makeup on the face of a drag queen if they do their wig poorly and you can see the crack between the caked on makeup and the wig

OR OH

I also think it's when you can see the makeup crack

that's my answer alex

maybe when someone's wearing such thick drag makeup that you can see it crack?

i want to say it just means mouth but that's probably not it

i believe it sprung out of drag culture

and its explicitly a gay term

oh no

The first term I'm gonna give you guys

what's gonna happen is I'm gonna give you guys a word and you guys are gonna guess at what it means

off to a good start

whoever loses the quiz has to fetch milanos

no way

your legs are longer

eli go fetch us some milanos

milanos are too dry

can we all have milanos

oh damn a milano does sound good

but yes

it's our host, willie

you could not be using the word, word more wrong

you could not be using that word more wrong rebecca

milanos would be so face crack right now

Is anyone gonna get me milanos?

i wasn't entirely positive i was remembering it correctly

tbf i learned that from it's always sunny

alright see! i'm starting to think this is too easy but you are all three correct

that's what i was gonna say

you can be a top or a bottom

when you can top or bottom

your next word is

so let's do one of those

a few of these you might actually know now that i'm looking at it

and i couldnt be happier

i tongue kissed blake shelton at age 16 as my first kiss

i would have stormed the voice stage

it would have been horrific if it was blake shelton

a guy auditioning said he'd never had his first kiss and then she was like kiss me Willie Muse:it'll be a good story and he was like 16 and he was like i wish that hadn't happened

or like a peck on the cheek

like she made a child kiss her in an uncomfortable way

she did do that

oh yeah and she also made a child kiss her

gays didn't care for that

it gained prominence when an american idol contestant said it then katy perry understood and was like "this is our thing"

Wig, An evolutionized word, starting from "weave snatched", to "wig snatched", to "wig flew", and now just to "wig", because we are lazy. It's basically a term short for "wig flew", "wig left", "wig disintegrated", "wig in orbit", etc.

something shook you so hard that your wig flew off

Wig is like

for using the word snatch eli also gets apoint

Rebecca was the closest and she gets a point

like you snatched their wig off

it means to like blow someone away right?

it's the gun and badge of drag

does it mean like "turn over your wig"

you go - "Wig!"

its when a drag outfit is perfect

it's an exclamation

is it a THING or an ACTION

i don't know grammar enough to answer that question

is it a verb or a noun

what is your answer bridgman

do you not know how to spell wig?

can you use it in a sentence please

or like, someone's ESSENCE

is wig like slang for an entire drag costume/character

like you blew me away

but like

I'm not sure

eli gets a point just for that question

as in snatch?

the next word is

eli is now in the lead

rebecca i am robbing you of your half point for incorrect use of a word i just explained to you

i think i am masc 4 masc

they think they are

you have all said that the person saying masc 4 masc is masculine and this is rarely the case

okay i will give you guys half points

twinks or effeminate dudes need not apply

two very manly men

just like a masculine guy on grindr who don't like feminine dudes

oh i know this

your next word is

i feel like it's 50/50 you guys will know what this means

Let's move onto a new word?

we get "pig"

straight people dont get any cool animal names

the main perk of being gay is you get a sexual fursona

I believe nev schulman would be an example of an otter

I'm very happy to be in a relationship

then what do you think you are

I'm not thin or hairy enough to be an otter

Willie you are an otter

an otter is a thin bear

rebecca also gets a point

Eli i am going to accept that as technically correct

It's a fierce furry little monster

just not twink

it's like a small bear, slimmer but still with hair

It's a little gay man who cracks clams on his chest

hairy but small and compact

Like if danny devito were gay

your next word is

interesting you say that

which i did not know was a tribe

But he's part of the otter tribe

is it willie?

my friend is on grindr

I would totally be on grindr if they let me

or should i say SCRUFF

honestly would not be surprised if reba was on grindr

Is the next word wussy?

Whatever, i only have two more

In hindsight, i regret including these words

Bridgman i'm taking away your point as i don't know that to be the case

if you're going in without lube you are not treating your bussy right

but ONLY once its been properly lubricated

the one they put their apparatus in

alright i want this to end right now so you all get a point

the hole, if you will

and all it contains

can you be more specific?

your next word is

i'm so excited for it

oh man i know what it is

and also i hate it

Okay your next one i know rebecca knows

bridgman is losing i know that

so now i think

Splenda Daddy A term coined by Cindy B. Gilbert to describe a broke man attempting to be a sugar daddy.

what the freak

i will give bridgman and rebecca the point

sugar daddy who doesn't have the means to be a sugar daddy

i think it can both

or who is very cheap

sugar daddy with no money

but they're like, upper middle class at best

they THINK they're rich

who doesn't have real money

a sugar daddy who can't afford a lot

The word is

this next one came to me from twitter

i unfortunately did not make it up that was from twitter

it should be real

I'd believe anything about the gays

well i loved it

it is a wholly made up word I just wanted to see if you'd believe it

a daddy who is a puppet

It's a daddy who buys you cereal

who is not out of the closet

the next word is

there are two more left

okay i misread the list

Willie Muse okay

Willie Muse YOUR FINAL GAY TERM

Willie Muse Miss Vanjie

Andrew Bridgman ok i do know this

Rebecca Caplan i also know

Eli Yudin this is a drag race thing for sure

Willie Muse i am going to ask for an in depth response

Eli Yudin then I'm def fucked

Andrew Bridgman it's a drag race contestant

Andrew Bridgman who

Andrew Bridgman like

Andrew Bridgman yelled her name when she got eliminated

Rebecca Caplan miss vangie was a drag race contestant who got eliminated and didn't know what to say so she kept saying her name over and over again

Andrew Bridgman !!!

Andrew Bridgman yes

Willie Muse rebecca that is incorrect she knew exactly what to say

Andrew Bridgman i saw some twitter things on it but did not wholly grasp what was happening

Eli Yudin but now it means "I'M OUT"

Eli Yudin or something

Willie Muse if that's the case i don't know it

Eli Yudin im guessing

Willie Muse all i know is if you yell it at a gay bar people get excited

Eli Yudin it's the bob seger of gay bars

Willie Muse what nerdy ass bars are you going to eli

Andrew Bridgman in my experience yelling most things in gay bars gets people excited

Andrew Bridgman it's a very positive environment

Eli Yudin i lost my jacket at a gay bar

Eli Yudin i think i deserve points for that

Eli Yudin it was a good jacket

Willie Muse on behalf of the gay community, i bestow upon Eli one point for every jacket lost

Eli Yudin thank you

Eli Yudin it's orange

Eli Yudin if you see it

Willie Muse I'll check our lost and found

Willie Muse ANYWAY!

Willie Muse miss vanjie is vanessa vanjie mateo and you are correct that she was a drag race contestant who got eliminated and just started repeating her own name

Willie Muse Miss Vanjie... Miss Vanjie... Miss.... Vanjie.

Willie Muse it then became a meme

Willie Muse and for bonus points i would like you all to describe what the first video means to you

Eli Yudin im tired

Eli Yudin my blood sugar is plummeting without milanos

Andrew Bridgman What Miss Vanjie means to me is reasserting confidence and self-love in the face of oppression

Willie Muse BRIDGMAN WINS

Willie Muse Because he's the only one who answered my bonus question solid cinderella story

Rebecca Caplan eli go get us milanos

Eli Yudin I didn't lose

Eli Yudin I won

Eli Yudin you had all your points erased

Rebecca Caplan you did lose because you are a victim of toxic masculinity probably

Willie Muse the only thing i know for sure is that rebecca lost

Willie Muse eli you were doing good but then you lost for not answering the bonus ms vanjie round

Willie Muse bridgman won