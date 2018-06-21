Being gay there are sometimes words and expressions that go over straight people's heads. That said, I had my suspicions that they knew more than they were letting on. For that reason I decided to put them to a test. I gathered three of my straight coworkers: 

Branded Content Writer, Rebecca Caplan 

Community Manager, Eli Yudin 

Editor in Chief, Andrew Bridgman 

Using our office messaging app, Slack, I quizzed them on a some popular gay slang to see what they know....Turns out...it wasn't a lot. 

Read it for yourself below

Round 1

  1. Willie Muse

    Hello

  2. Andrew Bridgman

    it's our host, willie

  3. Willie Muse

    SILENCE!

  4. Willie Muse

    but yes

  5. Rebecca Caplan

    I want a milano

  6. Eli Yudin

    oh damn a milano does sound good

  7. Eli Yudin

    can we all have milanos

  8. Andrew Bridgman

    milanos are too dry

  9. Rebecca Caplan

    eli go fetch us some milanos

  10. Rebecca Caplan

    your legs are longer

  11. Eli Yudin

    no way

  12. Rebecca Caplan

    you'll be quicker

  13. Andrew Bridgman

    a nice wet oatmeal raisin cookie mmm

  14. Eli Yudin

    whoever loses the quiz has to fetch milanos

  15. Rebecca Caplan

    die

  16. Willie Muse

    off to a good start

  17. Willie Muse

    anyway...

  18. Willie Muse

    what's gonna happen is I'm gonna give you guys a word and you guys are gonna guess at what it means

  19. Rebecca Caplan

    cool

  20. Willie Muse

    The first term I'm gonna give you guys

  21. Willie Muse

    Face crack

  22. Eli Yudin

    oh no

  23. Andrew Bridgman

     hmmm

  24. Andrew Bridgman

    and its explicitly a gay term

  25. Andrew Bridgman

    ?

  26. Willie Muse

    i believe it sprung out of drag culture

  27. Eli Yudin

     i want to say it just means mouth but that's probably not it

  28. Eli Yudin

     maybe when someone's wearing such thick drag makeup that you can see it crack?

  29. Willie Muse

    strong guess from eli

  30. Eli Yudin

    that's my answer alex

  31. Rebecca Caplan

    I also think it's when you can see the makeup crack

  32. Rebecca Caplan

     OR OH

  33. Rebecca Caplan

     the space between a wig and the makeup on the face of a drag queen if they do their wig poorly and you can see the crack between the caked on makeup and the wig

  34. Andrew Bridgman

     that sounds right but im gonna say it has something to do when an ass crack is pressed against the face

  35. Andrew Bridgman

    possibly removing makeup in the process

  36. Willie Muse

    you got further away

  37. Rebecca Caplan

    dammit

  38. Eli Yudin

    do we keep guessing?

  39. Willie Muse

    you guys are far off enough that i will say no

  40. Rebecca Caplan

    ok

  41. Eli Yudin

    well now i'm more curious

  42. Eli Yudin

    is it just like, breaking character

  43. Eli Yudin

    in drag

  44. Willie Muse

    nah

  45. Willie Muse

    it's a term that applies to all

  46. Andrew Bridgman

    OOO! its when you put a bunch makeup on in a poor manner, and you look like you're on crack

  47. Eli Yudin

    addiction is a disease andrew

  48. Willie Muse

    STOP GUESSING!!!!

  49. Willie Muse

    Face crack is like when you smile so big or open your mouth so wide that your face cracks

  50. Willie Muse

    so like if something cool or exceptional happens you say "face crack"

  51. Andrew Bridgman

     aww

  52. Andrew Bridgman

    thats nice

  53. Eli Yudin

     that's fun

  54. Rebecca Caplan

    weird

  55. Willie Muse

    From Urban Dictionary

  56. Willie Muse

     Face Crack, Common slang used within the gay community. Reacting with an extreme facial expression, to the point where it might make your face crack.

  57. Eli Yudin

    I'm picturing the demogorgon right now

  58. Willie Muse

    it's at this point that I ask the contestants not to reference straight culture...Eli...

Round 1 Score:

Eli: 0

Rebecca: 0 

Andrew: 0

Round 2

  1. Willie Muse

    a few of these you might actually know now that i'm looking at it

  2. Willie Muse

    so let's do one of those

  3. Willie Muse

    your next word is

  4. Willie Muse

    Vers

  5. Rebecca Caplan

    ooh I know!

  6. Rebecca Caplan

    when you can top or bottom

  7. Andrew Bridgman

     versatile

  8. Andrew Bridgman

    you can be a top or a bottom

  9. Eli Yudin

    that's what i was gonna say

  10. Willie Muse

    alright see! i'm starting to think this is too easy but you are all three correct

  11. Andrew Bridgman

    tbf i learned that from it's always sunny

  12. Andrew Bridgman

    i wasn't entirely positive i was remembering it correctly

  13. Rebecca Caplan

    Is anyone gonna get me milanos?

  14. Rebecca Caplan

    milanos would be so face crack right now

  15. Willie Muse

     you could not be using that word more wrong rebecca

  16. Rebecca Caplan

    you could not be using the word, word more wrong

  17. Willie Muse

    Touche

Round 2 Score:

Eli: 1

Rebecca: 1 

Andrew: 1

Round 3

  1. Willie Muse

    MOVING ON!

  2. Willie Muse

    the next word is

  3. Willie Muse

    Wig

  4. Eli Yudin

    as in snatch?

  5. Andrew Bridgman

    it's called a merkin eli

  6. Willie Muse

    eli gets a point just for that question

  7. Rebecca Caplan

    I'm not sure

  8. Rebecca Caplan

    but like

  9. Rebecca Caplan

    hot

  10. Rebecca Caplan

    like you blew me away

  11. Eli Yudin

    is wig like slang for an entire drag costume/character

  12. Eli Yudin

    or like, someone's ESSENCE

  13. Andrew Bridgman

    can you use it in a sentence please

  14. Andrew Bridgman

    (spelling bee ass voice)

  15. Willie Muse

    do you not know how to spell wig?

  16. Willie Muse

    what is your answer bridgman

  17. Andrew Bridgman

    is it a verb or a noun

  18. Willie Muse

    i don't know grammar enough to answer that question

  19. Andrew Bridgman

    is it a THING or an ACTION

  20. Willie Muse

    it's an exclamation

  21. Andrew Bridgman

    ahhhHHH

  22. Andrew Bridgman

    its when a drag outfit is perfect

  23. Andrew Bridgman

    you go - "Wig!"

  24. Eli Yudin

     does it mean like "turn over your wig"

  25. Eli Yudin

    "you've failed"

  26. Eli Yudin

    it's the gun and badge of drag

  27. Rebecca Caplan

    it means to like blow someone away right?

  28. Rebecca Caplan

    like you snatched their wig off

  29. Willie Muse

    You've all guessed

  30. Willie Muse

    Rebecca was the closest and she gets a point

  31. Rebecca Caplan

    hell yeah

  32. Willie Muse

     for using the word snatch eli also gets apoint

  33. Willie Muse

     bridgman you're losing

  34. Andrew Bridgman

     i respect your decision willie

  35. Willie Muse

     Wig is like

  36. Willie Muse

    something shook you so hard that your wig flew off

  37. Willie Muse

    From Urban Dictionary

  38. Willie Muse

    Wig, An evolutionized word, starting from "weave snatched", to "wig snatched", to "wig flew", and now just to "wig", because we are lazy. It's basically a term short for "wig flew", "wig left", "wig disintegrated", "wig in orbit", etc.

  39. Willie Muse

     it gained prominence when an american idol contestant said it then katy perry understood and was like "this is our thing"

  40. Willie Muse

    gays didn't care for that

  41. Rebecca Caplan

    oh yeah and she also made a child kiss her

  42. Rebecca Caplan

    ew

  43. Willie Muse

    she did do that

  44. Andrew Bridgman

    what

  45. Eli Yudin

    left sharrk

  46. Andrew Bridgman

    like she made a child kiss her in an uncomfortable way

  47. Andrew Bridgman

    or like a peck on the cheek

  48. Andrew Bridgman

    did katy perry tongue kiss a child

  49. Willie Muse

    a guy auditioning said he'd never had his first kiss and then she was like kiss me Willie Muse:it'll be a good story and he was like 16 and he was like i wish that hadn't happened

  50. Willie Muse

    ANYHOO!

  51. Rebecca Caplan

    it would have been horrific if it was blake shelton

  52. Rebecca Caplan

    i would have stormed the voice stage

  53. Andrew Bridgman

    i tongue kissed blake shelton at age 16 as my first kiss

  54. Andrew Bridgman

    and i couldnt be happier

 

Round 3 Score:

Eli: 2

Rebecca: 2

Andrew: 1

Round 4

  1. Willie Muse

    Alrighty then....

  2. Willie Muse

     Let's move onto a new word?

  3. Andrew Bridgman

    test us

  4. Willie Muse

    i feel like it's 50/50 you guys will know what this means

  5. Willie Muse

    your next word is

  6. Willie Muse

    Masc 4 Masc

  7. Rebecca Caplan

     oh i know this

  8. Eli Yudin

    masculine for masculine

  9. Andrew Bridgman

    masculine 4 masculine

  10. Rebecca Caplan

     it's pretty obvious

  11. Rebecca Caplan

     just like a masculine guy on grindr who don't like feminine dudes

  12. Eli Yudin

     two very manly men

  13. Andrew Bridgman

     butch dudes into butch dudes

  14. Andrew Bridgman

     twinks or effeminate dudes need not apply

  15. Willie Muse

     okay i will give you guys half points

  16. Willie Muse

    you have all said that the person saying masc 4 masc is masculine and this is rarely the case

  17. Willie Muse

    they think they are

  18. Rebecca Caplan

    i think i am masc 4 masc

  19. Rebecca Caplan

    wig, amiright

  20. Willie Muse

    rebecca i am robbing you of your half point for incorrect use of a word i just explained to you

  21. Willie Muse

      eli is now in the lead

Round 4 Score:

Eli: 2.5

Rebecca: 2

Andrew: 1.5

Round 5

  1. Eli Yudin

     lmao

  2. Eli Yudin

    honestly would not be surprised if reba was on grindr

  3. Eli Yudin

    or should i say SCRUFF

  4. Eli Yudin

    #masc

  5. Rebecca Caplan

    I would totally be on grindr if they let me

  6. Rebecca Caplan

    my friend is on grindr

  7. Eli Yudin

    is it willie?

  8. Rebecca Caplan

    no

  9. Rebecca Caplan

    But he's part of the otter tribe

  10. Rebecca Caplan

    which i did not know was a tribe

  11. Willie Muse

    interesting you say that

  12. Willie Muse

    as

  13. Willie Muse

    your next word is

  14. Willie Muse

    Otter

  15. Andrew Bridgman

    small rotund bear

  16. Andrew Bridgman

    Like if danny devito were gay

  17. Andrew Bridgman

    hairy but small and compact

  18. Andrew Bridgman

    still big

  19. Eli Yudin

    no

  20. Eli Yudin

    It's a little gay man who cracks clams on his chest

  21. Rebecca Caplan

    it's like a small bear, slimmer but still with hair

  22. Rebecca Caplan

    not big

  23. Rebecca Caplan

    just not twink

  24. Eli Yudin

    also clams

  25. Eli Yudin

    It's a fierce furry little monster

  26. Willie Muse

    Eli i am going to accept that as technically correct

  27. Willie Muse

    rebecca also gets a point

  28. Willie Muse

    an otter is a thin bear

  29. Rebecca Caplan

     Willie you are an otter

  30. Willie Muse

     I'm not thin or hairy enough to be an otter

  31. Rebecca Caplan

    then what do you think you are

  32. Willie Muse

     I'm very happy to be in a relationship

  33. Willie Muse

    I believe nev schulman would be an example of an otter

  34. Andrew Bridgman

     the main perk of being gay is you get a sexual fursona

  35. Andrew Bridgman

     straight people dont get any cool animal names

  36. Eli Yudin

     we get "pig"

Round 5 Score:

Eli: 3.5

Rebecca: 3

Andrew: 1.5


Round 6 

  1. Willie Muse

    Okay your next one i know rebecca knows

  2. Willie Muse

    and also i hate it

  3. Rebecca Caplan

     oh man i know what it is

  4. Rebecca Caplan

    i'm so excited for it

  5. Willie Muse

    your next word is

  6. Willie Muse

    Bussy/mussy

  7. Andrew Bridgman

    boy pussy

  8. Andrew Bridgman

    man pussy

  9. Eli Yudin

    man pussy

  10. Willie Muse

    can you be more specific?

  11. Andrew Bridgman

    the butt

  12. Eli Yudin

    the ass hole

  13. Eli Yudin

    and all it contains

  14. Willie Muse

     Rebecca?

  15. Rebecca Caplan

    the hole, if you will

  16. Rebecca Caplan

    of a man's ass

  17. Willie Muse

    alright i want this to end right now so you all get a point

  18. Rebecca Caplan

    the one they put their apparatus in

  19. Eli Yudin

    the sphincter

  20. Eli Yudin

    and colon

  21. Andrew Bridgman

    but ONLY once its been properly lubricated

  22. Andrew Bridgman

    if you're going in without lube you are not treating your bussy right

  23. Rebecca Caplan

    amen

  24. Willie Muse

    Bridgman i'm taking away your point as i don't know that to be the case

  25. Willie Muse

    In hindsight, i regret including these words

  26. Willie Muse

    Whatever,  i only have two more

  27. Eli Yudin

    Is the next word wussy?

  28. Eli Yudin

    (That's a woman pussy)

  29. Eli Yudin

    am I fired

Round 4 Score:

Eli: 4.5

Rebecca: 4

Andrew: 1.5

Round 7

  1. Willie Muse

    this next one came to me from twitter

  2. Willie Muse

    The word is

  3. Willie Muse

    Splenda daddy

  4. Rebecca Caplan

    ooh i know

  5. Rebecca Caplan

    a sugar daddy who can't afford a lot

  6. Eli Yudin

    it's a poor sugar daddy

  7. Eli Yudin

    who doesn't have real money

  8. Rebecca Caplan

    aspiring sugar daddy

  9. Eli Yudin

     i wouldn't say aspiring

  10. Eli Yudin

     they THINK they're rich

  11. Eli Yudin

     but they're like, upper middle class at best

  12. Andrew Bridgman

     sugar daddy with no money

  13. Andrew Bridgman

    or who is very cheap

  14. Rebecca Caplan

     i think it can both

  15. Rebecca Caplan

    sugar daddy who doesn't have the means to be a sugar daddy

  16. Eli Yudin

    if ur man buyin u cubic zirconium earrings

  17. Eli Yudin

    he a splenda daddy

  18. Willie Muse

    i will give bridgman and rebecca the point

  19. Eli Yudin

    what the freak

  20. Willie Muse

     A Splenda daddy is specifically broke

  21. Willie Muse

    From Urban Dictionary

  22. Willie Muse

    Splenda Daddy   A term coined by Cindy B. Gilbert to describe a broke man attempting to be a sugar daddy.

  23. Eli Yudin

    fine

  24. Willie Muse

    so now i think

  25. Willie Muse

    it's tied?

  26. Willie Muse

    bridgman is losing i know that

  27. Andrew Bridgman

    amen

Round 4 Score:

Eli: 4.5

Rebecca: 4

Andrew: 2.5

Round 8

  1. Willie Muse

     okay i misread the list

  2. Willie Muse

    there are two more left

  3. Willie Muse

    the next word is

  4. Willie Muse

    fraggle daddy

  5. Rebecca Caplan

    um

  6. Eli Yudin

    lolol

  7. Andrew Bridgman

     a......SECRET sugar daddy

  8. Andrew Bridgman

    who is not out of the closet

  9. Eli Yudin

    It's a  daddy who buys you cereal

  10. Rebecca Caplan

    a daddy who is a puppet

  11. Willie Muse

    you're all wrong

  12. Willie Muse

    it is a wholly made up word I just wanted to see if you'd believe it

  13. Eli Yudin

     well i loved it

  14. Rebecca Caplan

    I'd believe anything about the gays

  15. Eli Yudin

    it should be real

  16. Willie Muse

    i unfortunately did not make it up that was from twitter

Round 4 Score:

Eli: 4.5

Rebecca: 4

Andrew: 1.5

Round 9

  1. Willie Muse

    okay

  2. Willie Muse

    YOUR FINAL GAY TERM

  3. Willie Muse

    Miss Vanjie

  4. Andrew Bridgman

    ok i do know this

  5. Rebecca Caplan

    i also know

  6. Eli Yudin

    this is a drag race thing for sure

  7. Willie Muse

    i am going to ask for an in depth response

  8. Eli Yudin

    then I'm def fucked

  9. Andrew Bridgman

     it's a drag race contestant

  10. Andrew Bridgman

     who

  11. Andrew Bridgman

     like

  12. Andrew Bridgman

     yelled her name when she got eliminated

  13. Rebecca Caplan

    miss vangie was a drag race contestant who got eliminated and didn't know what to say so she kept saying her name over and over again

  14. Andrew Bridgman

    !!!

  15. Andrew Bridgman

     yes

  16. Willie Muse

    rebecca that is incorrect she knew exactly what to say

  17. Andrew Bridgman

     i saw some twitter things on it but did not wholly grasp what was happening

  18. Eli Yudin

     but now it means "I'M OUT"

  19. Eli Yudin

    or something

  20. Willie Muse

     if that's the case i don't know it

  21. Eli Yudin

    im guessing

  22. Willie Muse

     all i know is if you yell it at a gay bar people get excited

  23. Eli Yudin

    it's the bob seger of gay bars

  24. Willie Muse

    what nerdy ass bars are you going to eli

  25. Andrew Bridgman

    in my experience yelling most things in gay bars gets people excited

  26. Andrew Bridgman

    it's a very positive environment

  27. Eli Yudin

     i lost my jacket at a gay bar

  28. Eli Yudin

    i think i deserve points for that

  29. Eli Yudin

    it was a good jacket

  30. Willie Muse

     on behalf of the gay community, i bestow upon Eli one point for every jacket lost

  31. Eli Yudin

    thank you

  32. Eli Yudin

    it's orange

  33. Eli Yudin

    if you see it

  34. Willie Muse

     I'll check our lost and found

  35. Willie Muse

     ANYWAY!

  36. Willie Muse

     miss vanjie is vanessa vanjie mateo and you are correct that she was a drag race contestant who got eliminated and just started repeating her own name

  37. Willie Muse

     Miss Vanjie... Miss Vanjie... Miss.... Vanjie.

  38. Willie Muse

    it then became a meme

  39. Willie Muse

    and for bonus points i would like you all to describe what the first video means to you

  40. Eli Yudin

    im tired

  41. Eli Yudin

    my blood sugar is plummeting without milanos

  42. Andrew Bridgman

     What Miss Vanjie means to me  is reasserting confidence and self-love in the face of oppression

  43. Willie Muse

     BRIDGMAN WINS

  44. Willie Muse

    Because he's the only one who answered my bonus question solid cinderella story

  45. Rebecca Caplan

    eli go get us milanos

  46. Eli Yudin

    I didn't lose

  47. Eli Yudin

    I won

  48. Eli Yudin

    you had all your points erased

  49. Rebecca Caplan

     you did lose because you are a victim of toxic masculinity probably

  50. Willie Muse

    the only thing i know for sure is that rebecca lost

  51. Willie Muse

    eli you were doing good but then you lost for not answering the bonus ms vanjie round

  52. Willie Muse

    bridgman won

  53. Rebecca Caplan

     GO GET ME MILANOS

Final Score:

Eli: 4.5

Rebecca: 5

Andrew: 2.5

Winner: ANDREW (Because he was the only one who answered my bonus question) 