Being gay there are sometimes words and expressions that go over straight people's heads. That said, I had my suspicions that they knew more than they were letting on. For that reason I decided to put them to a test. I gathered three of my straight coworkers:
Branded Content Writer, Rebecca Caplan
Community Manager, Eli Yudin
Editor in Chief, Andrew Bridgman
Using our office messaging app, Slack, I quizzed them on a some popular gay slang to see what they know....Turns out...it wasn't a lot.
Read it for yourself below
Hello
it's our host, willie
SILENCE!
but yes
I want a milano
oh damn a milano does sound good
can we all have milanos
milanos are too dry
eli go fetch us some milanos
your legs are longer
no way
you'll be quicker
a nice wet oatmeal raisin cookie mmm
whoever loses the quiz has to fetch milanos
die
off to a good start
anyway...
what's gonna happen is I'm gonna give you guys a word and you guys are gonna guess at what it means
cool
The first term I'm gonna give you guys
Face crack
oh no
hmmm
and its explicitly a gay term
?
i believe it sprung out of drag culture
i want to say it just means mouth but that's probably not it
maybe when someone's wearing such thick drag makeup that you can see it crack?
strong guess from eli
that's my answer alex
I also think it's when you can see the makeup crack
OR OH
the space between a wig and the makeup on the face of a drag queen if they do their wig poorly and you can see the crack between the caked on makeup and the wig
that sounds right but im gonna say it has something to do when an ass crack is pressed against the face
possibly removing makeup in the process
you got further away
dammit
do we keep guessing?
you guys are far off enough that i will say no
ok
well now i'm more curious
is it just like, breaking character
in drag
nah
it's a term that applies to all
OOO! its when you put a bunch makeup on in a poor manner, and you look like you're on crack
addiction is a disease andrew
STOP GUESSING!!!!
Face crack is like when you smile so big or open your mouth so wide that your face cracks
so like if something cool or exceptional happens you say "face crack"
aww
thats nice
that's fun
weird
From Urban Dictionary
Face Crack, Common slang used within the gay community. Reacting with an extreme facial expression, to the point where it might make your face crack.
I'm picturing the demogorgon right now
it's at this point that I ask the contestants not to reference straight culture...Eli...
a few of these you might actually know now that i'm looking at it
so let's do one of those
your next word is
Vers
ooh I know!
when you can top or bottom
versatile
you can be a top or a bottom
that's what i was gonna say
alright see! i'm starting to think this is too easy but you are all three correct
tbf i learned that from it's always sunny
i wasn't entirely positive i was remembering it correctly
Is anyone gonna get me milanos?
milanos would be so face crack right now
you could not be using that word more wrong rebecca
you could not be using the word, word more wrong
Touche
MOVING ON!
the next word is
Wig
as in snatch?
it's called a merkin eli
eli gets a point just for that question
I'm not sure
but like
hot
like you blew me away
is wig like slang for an entire drag costume/character
or like, someone's ESSENCE
can you use it in a sentence please
(spelling bee ass voice)
do you not know how to spell wig?
what is your answer bridgman
is it a verb or a noun
i don't know grammar enough to answer that question
is it a THING or an ACTION
it's an exclamation
ahhhHHH
its when a drag outfit is perfect
you go - "Wig!"
does it mean like "turn over your wig"
"you've failed"
it's the gun and badge of drag
it means to like blow someone away right?
like you snatched their wig off
You've all guessed
Rebecca was the closest and she gets a point
hell yeah
for using the word snatch eli also gets apoint
bridgman you're losing
i respect your decision willie
Wig is like
something shook you so hard that your wig flew off
Wig, An evolutionized word, starting from "weave snatched", to "wig snatched", to "wig flew", and now just to "wig", because we are lazy. It's basically a term short for "wig flew", "wig left", "wig disintegrated", "wig in orbit", etc.
it gained prominence when an american idol contestant said it then katy perry understood and was like "this is our thing"
gays didn't care for that
oh yeah and she also made a child kiss her
ew
she did do that
what
left sharrk
like she made a child kiss her in an uncomfortable way
or like a peck on the cheek
did katy perry tongue kiss a child
a guy auditioning said he'd never had his first kiss and then she was like kiss me Willie Muse:it'll be a good story and he was like 16 and he was like i wish that hadn't happened
ANYHOO!
it would have been horrific if it was blake shelton
i would have stormed the voice stage
i tongue kissed blake shelton at age 16 as my first kiss
and i couldnt be happier
Alrighty then....
Let's move onto a new word?
test us
i feel like it's 50/50 you guys will know what this means
Masc 4 Masc
oh i know this
masculine for masculine
masculine 4 masculine
it's pretty obvious
just like a masculine guy on grindr who don't like feminine dudes
two very manly men
butch dudes into butch dudes
twinks or effeminate dudes need not apply
okay i will give you guys half points
you have all said that the person saying masc 4 masc is masculine and this is rarely the case
they think they are
i think i am masc 4 masc
wig, amiright
rebecca i am robbing you of your half point for incorrect use of a word i just explained to you
eli is now in the lead
lmao
honestly would not be surprised if reba was on grindr
or should i say SCRUFF
#masc
I would totally be on grindr if they let me
my friend is on grindr
is it willie?
no
But he's part of the otter tribe
which i did not know was a tribe
interesting you say that
as
Otter
small rotund bear
Like if danny devito were gay
hairy but small and compact
still big
It's a little gay man who cracks clams on his chest
it's like a small bear, slimmer but still with hair
not big
just not twink
also clams
It's a fierce furry little monster
Eli i am going to accept that as technically correct
rebecca also gets a point
an otter is a thin bear
Willie you are an otter
I'm not thin or hairy enough to be an otter
then what do you think you are
I'm very happy to be in a relationship
I believe nev schulman would be an example of an otter
the main perk of being gay is you get a sexual fursona
straight people dont get any cool animal names
we get "pig"
Okay your next one i know rebecca knows
and also i hate it
oh man i know what it is
i'm so excited for it
Bussy/mussy
boy pussy
man pussy
can you be more specific?
the butt
the ass hole
and all it contains
Rebecca?
the hole, if you will
of a man's ass
alright i want this to end right now so you all get a point
the one they put their apparatus in
the sphincter
and colon
but ONLY once its been properly lubricated
if you're going in without lube you are not treating your bussy right
amen
Bridgman i'm taking away your point as i don't know that to be the case
In hindsight, i regret including these words
Whatever, i only have two more
Is the next word wussy?
(That's a woman pussy)
am I fired
this next one came to me from twitter
The word is
Splenda daddy
ooh i know
a sugar daddy who can't afford a lot
it's a poor sugar daddy
who doesn't have real money
aspiring sugar daddy
i wouldn't say aspiring
they THINK they're rich
but they're like, upper middle class at best
sugar daddy with no money
or who is very cheap
i think it can both
sugar daddy who doesn't have the means to be a sugar daddy
if ur man buyin u cubic zirconium earrings
he a splenda daddy
i will give bridgman and rebecca the point
what the freak
A Splenda daddy is specifically broke
Splenda Daddy A term coined by Cindy B. Gilbert to describe a broke man attempting to be a sugar daddy.
fine
so now i think
it's tied?
bridgman is losing i know that
okay i misread the list
there are two more left
fraggle daddy
um
lolol
a......SECRET sugar daddy
who is not out of the closet
It's a daddy who buys you cereal
a daddy who is a puppet
you're all wrong
it is a wholly made up word I just wanted to see if you'd believe it
well i loved it
I'd believe anything about the gays
it should be real
i unfortunately did not make it up that was from twitter
okay
YOUR FINAL GAY TERM
Miss Vanjie
ok i do know this
i also know
this is a drag race thing for sure
i am going to ask for an in depth response
then I'm def fucked
it's a drag race contestant
who
like
yelled her name when she got eliminated
miss vangie was a drag race contestant who got eliminated and didn't know what to say so she kept saying her name over and over again
!!!
yes
rebecca that is incorrect she knew exactly what to say
i saw some twitter things on it but did not wholly grasp what was happening
but now it means "I'M OUT"
or something
if that's the case i don't know it
im guessing
all i know is if you yell it at a gay bar people get excited
it's the bob seger of gay bars
what nerdy ass bars are you going to eli
in my experience yelling most things in gay bars gets people excited
it's a very positive environment
i lost my jacket at a gay bar
i think i deserve points for that
it was a good jacket
on behalf of the gay community, i bestow upon Eli one point for every jacket lost
thank you
it's orange
if you see it
I'll check our lost and found
ANYWAY!
miss vanjie is vanessa vanjie mateo and you are correct that she was a drag race contestant who got eliminated and just started repeating her own name
Miss Vanjie... Miss Vanjie... Miss.... Vanjie.
it then became a meme
and for bonus points i would like you all to describe what the first video means to you
im tired
my blood sugar is plummeting without milanos
What Miss Vanjie means to me is reasserting confidence and self-love in the face of oppression
BRIDGMAN WINS
Because he's the only one who answered my bonus question solid cinderella story
eli go get us milanos
I didn't lose
I won
you had all your points erased
you did lose because you are a victim of toxic masculinity probably
the only thing i know for sure is that rebecca lost
eli you were doing good but then you lost for not answering the bonus ms vanjie round
bridgman won
GO GET ME MILANOS