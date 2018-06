In celebration of Pride Month, we now present you with some of our favorite (expressly) LGBTQ+ comics!

After getting a pardon from the King (to deal with that whole "death by fire" situation), D'Aubigny was able to pursue a career at the famous Paris Opera - where she sang for years, and became a favorite of audiences and critics alike thanks to her singing talents and acting prowess. She starred in every one of the Opera's major productions from 1690 - 1694, and became known simply as "La Maupin" (after her first - long-since-abandoned - husband).