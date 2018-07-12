There's a (somewhat) new rejoinder on the internet from a certain type of individual, claiming that it's now harder to be some combination of staight / white / male than it was for minorities or other oppressed groups back in less enlightened decades. Frankly, this sounds legitimately worrisome (I mean, besides the fact that both "straight" AND "heterosexual" are used, which are usually pretty synonymous) that people actually think that, so we decided to do some research and see if that was the case.









Straight Heterosexual Males On Twitter In 2018: By doctors? No. But BY THE SJW MEDIA???? ...also no.

Openly Homosexual In America In the 1960s: Yes







Straight Heterosexual Males On Twitter In 2018: PROBABLY PRETTY SOON! WITH THE WAY THINGS ARE GOING, THIS DEFINITION SEEMS PRETTY LIKELY. Why ELSE would Glee be on Netflix unless it was trying to convert me to being gay by FORCING me to hear Darren Criss's angelic voice and look at his gorgeous face???

Openly Homosexual In America In the 1960s: Def.







Straight Heterosexual Males On Twitter In 2018: Well, okay, FIRST of all, "consensual" is a pretty vague thing. I have recorded SEVERAL vlogs on the topic.

Openly Homosexual In America In the 1960s: Totes.







Straight Heterosexual Males On Twitter In 2018: I was thrown out of a restaurant JUST for being straight (I kept grabbing my waitress' ass, which is natural for a straight alpha male), so you tell me. Also I took a shit in the bathroom urinal and told them straight up I forgot my wallet.

Openly Homosexual In America In the 1960s: Mhmmm.







Straight Heterosexual Males On Twitter In 2018: A cop once busted me for driving while straight (aka "intoxicated") but I was only drunk because I was at a bar hitting on women and needed to get wasted to get more charming WHICH IS WHAT BEING STRAIGHT IS.

Openly Homosexual In America In the 1960s: You know it







Straight Heterosexual Males On Twitter In 2018: I have been called "mayo boy" SEVERAL times on Twitter by accounts that later blocked me mysteriously.

Openly Homosexual In America In the 1960s: Yuuuuuup.