CollegeHumor / Flickr

If you were following the saga of the soccer team trapped deep in a cave network and trapped by a monsoon in Thailand (they all got out and are safe, thankfully), you probably ALSO saw that tech billionaire Elon Musk had decided to throw his hat into the ring in an attempt to help with the rescue efforts:

Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does. -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

His plan was to build a mini-submarine to help the incredibly weakened, exhausted children make the perilous journey out of the cave system, which would be taxing, frightening, and literally take hours to complete. But - of course - there were a few issues. The submarine obviously didn't have time to be fully tested or vetted, the twisting and tight pathways of the cave system wouldn't allow for the submarine to actually be of any use, and he also just left it there even though everyone involved with the rescue told him they had no need for it whatsoever:

"Elon Musk has shown up with his mini-submarine and left it at the site, but the rescue chief has said it's not of any use" #ThailandCaveRescue https://t.co/mxvo3jkYNn -- Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) July 10, 2018

Ultimately, it all ended up feeling more like a PR campaign than an actual sincere effort to lend help, particularly because Musk's resources would have been much more useful literally anywhere else where they could have some sort of impact. Because the cave rescue would have gone exactly the same way regardless of Musk's involvement or not - but the money and resources spent on that mini-submarine could have been VERY helpful to, say, fixing Flint, Michigan's still dire water situation (instead of buying them bikes, which is nice but c'mon dude they need WATER).

Anyways, this is all my way of saying - thank you for helping me with MY issue, Elon Musk!







