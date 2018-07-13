I love The Simpsons - it was absolutely THE most important and most formative piece of art relative to my comedic sensibilities. But I, like many people in their 20s/30s/40s, sometimes got TOO into The Simpsons. Quoting it CONSTANTLY, referencing it whenever the opportunity came up, and having obnoxiously strong opinions about which episodes are good and which episodes aren't. So it's important to remember you can be a fan of something without being an annoying dipshit about it - which is why we made this helpful guide: