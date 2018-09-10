1. Bro Movie Poster

What you think it says: You're a cool dude with cool tastes.

What it actually says: You've worn mesh shorts instead of underwear at least once this week.









2. Black and White Movie Poster

What you think it says: You're classy and sophisticated.

What it actually says: You saw Breakfast at Tiffany's once and you think it makes you interesting.







3. Kids Movie Poster

What You Think It Says: You're a free spirit who's young at heart.

What It Actually Say: You're not looking to get laid anytime soon.



4. Arthouse Movie Poster

What You Think It Says: You have good taste in movies.

What It Actually Say: You want people to think you have good taste in movies.









5. Album Cover Poster

What You Think It Says: Music is your life!

What It Actually Say: Music is your entire personality!





6. Famous Painting Print

What You Think It Says: You're cultured.

What It Actually Say: This is the only painting you know.





7. Video Game

What You Think It Says: I like to have a good time.

What It Actually Say: You probably have a deeply disturbing internet presence.

8. A Poster of Your Favorite Book

What You Think It Says: You're an intellectual.

What It Actually Say: You literally judge a book by its cover.



9. An Ironic Poster

What You Think It Says: You're silly and fun!

What It Actually Say: You're way too committed to a joke.

10. No Posters At All

What You Think It Says: You think posters make a room look ugly and you don't want them on your wall.



What It Actually Say: You're boring (It's a college dorm. There's no design choice that won't suck)