1. Bro Movie Poster
What you think it says: You're a cool dude with cool tastes.
What it actually says: You've worn mesh shorts instead of underwear at least once this week.
2. Black and White Movie Poster
What you think it says: You're classy and sophisticated.
What it actually says: You saw Breakfast at Tiffany's once and you think it makes you interesting.
3. Kids Movie Poster
What You Think It Says: You're a free spirit who's young at heart.
What It Actually Say: You're not looking to get laid anytime soon.
4. Arthouse Movie Poster
What You Think It Says: You have good taste in movies.
What It Actually Say: You want people to think you have good taste in movies.
5. Album Cover Poster
What You Think It Says: Music is your life!
What It Actually Say: Music is your entire personality!
6. Famous Painting Print
What You Think It Says: You're cultured.
What It Actually Say: This is the only painting you know.
7. Video Game
What You Think It Says: I like to have a good time.
What It Actually Say: You probably have a deeply disturbing internet presence.
8. A Poster of Your Favorite Book
What You Think It Says: You're an intellectual.
What It Actually Say: You literally judge a book by its cover.
9. An Ironic Poster
What You Think It Says: You're silly and fun!
What It Actually Say: You're way too committed to a joke.
10. No Posters At All
What You Think It Says: You think posters make a room look ugly and you don't want them on your wall.
What It Actually Say: You're boring (It's a college dorm. There's no design choice that won't suck)