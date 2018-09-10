1. Bro Movie Poster 

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: very bro fightclub

What you think it says: You're a cool dude with cool tastes.

What it actually says: You've worn mesh shorts instead of underwear at least once this week.




2. Black and White Movie Poster

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: not that interesting 

What you think it says: You're classy and sophisticated.

What it actually says: You saw Breakfast at Tiffany's once and you think it makes you interesting.



3. Kids Movie Poster

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: young at heartPop Culture Graphics/Amazon

What You Think It Says: You're a free spirit who's young at heart.

What It Actually Say: You're not looking to get laid anytime soon.


4. Arthouse Movie Poster

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: cinemaphile

What You Think It Says: You have good taste in movies.

What It Actually Say: You want people to think you have good taste in movies.




5. Album Cover Poster 

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: looooooves music

What You Think It Says: Music is your life!

What It Actually Say: Music is your entire personality!



6. Famous Painting Print 

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: this is not evidence of artistic taste

What You Think It Says: You're cultured.

What It Actually Say:  This is the only painting you know.



7. Video Game 

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: disturbing internet presence

What You Think It Says: I like to have a good time.

What It Actually Say: You probably have a deeply disturbing internet presence.

8. A Poster of Your Favorite Book 

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: literary pretensions

What You Think It Says: You're an intellectual.

What It Actually Say: You literally judge a book by its cover.


9. An Ironic Poster

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: reefer madness

What You Think It Says: You're silly and fun!

What It Actually Say: You're way too committed to a joke.

10. No Posters At All

What You're Saying With Your Dorm Room Poster: ikea lamp

What You Think It Says: You think posters make a room look ugly and you don't want them on your wall.


What It Actually Say: You're boring (It's a college dorm. There's no design choice that won't suck)

