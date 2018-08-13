5 Ways to Convince Everyone that You're a Mature Adult
1. Drop a long, obscure word into conversation and act like it's no big thing.
Charlie Higson/Collegehumor
2. Demonstrate responsibility.
Charlie Higson/Collegehumor
3. Don't argue over petty things.
Charlie Higson/Collegehumor
4. Keep a planner.
Charlie Higson/Collegehumor
5. Like any TRUE adult, openly express the acceptance that Death has one bony hand hovering over your mortal soul at all times.
Charlie Higson/Collegehumor
