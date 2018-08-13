1. Drop a long, obscure word into conversation and act like it's no big thing.

Charlie Higson/Collegehumor

2. Demonstrate responsibility.

Charlie Higson/Collegehumor

3. Don't argue over petty things.

Charlie Higson/Collegehumor

4. Keep a planner.

Charlie Higson/Collegehumor

5. Like any TRUE adult, openly express the acceptance that Death has one bony hand hovering over your mortal soul at all times.

Charlie Higson/Collegehumor
