1. Ask Your Significant Other What They Want

You're hungry so you need to figure this out before you cross that line into starving. Throw out options. Suggest every recipe you're capable of cooking, and every restaurant you've ever ordered from. Give them enough options that there's sure to be at least ONE thing in there that'll tickle their fancy.







2. Wait For Your Significant other to say "I don't care!"

Okay, that wasn't helpful. No worries though. This is just dinner. You're both adults, and eventually you're sure to come to some sort of a consensus. It shouldn't be difficult. Just keep trying and you'll figure something out. Maybe you just need to try a different tactic.







3. Try Directing Their Focus With More Focused Questions

Maybe you were going to broad. Maybe you two will agree on something if you narrow down the options a little. Ask them specific questions like "Should we cook or get take out" or "What continent do you want food from." Eventually, you'll get somewhere.







4. Wait For Your Significant Other To Say "I Dunno" To Every Question You Asked

They....they really aren't helping are they? Okay, no worries. Maybe you're the problem. They say they don't care so maybe you're the one who's actually holding things up. It's time for you to take control of the situation.







5. Actually Suggest A Decision

You know your SO well enough to know what they like. Just make a decision for them! They really don't seem to care so why prolong this any further?



6. Wait For Your SO To Say No To Your Suggestion

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?!?!?!?!?!?





7. Repeat Steps 1-6 For A Solid 20 Minute Until You Feel Like Ripping Your Own Hair Out And Eating That For Dinner

HOW IS YOUR SIGNIFICANT OTHER THIS INDECISIVE?!?!? LITERALLY JUST PICK SOMETHING!!! IT'S NOT THAT HARD! HOW CAN YOU EVEN STAY WITH SOMEONE WHO IS THIS INDECISIVE?!?! HOW ARE THEY EVEN ALIVE IF THEY ARE THIS BAD AT PICKING WHAT TO EAT?!?!?







8. Have Your SO Suggest Something You Suggested A While Ago That You Don't Really Want But Just Say Ok Anyway Because You Don't Want To Fo This Anymore

Whatever, fuck it. I don't know why they didn't go for this when you suggested it 20 minutes ago, but at least it's done. Just pull the trigger and get that shit on your table. You're not even hungry anymore.