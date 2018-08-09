STAGE 1: You watch the same show together and each pay attention, even if one of you has to pretend to like the show more than they actually do.

Stages of Watching TV in a Relationship

Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor

STAGE 2: You watch the same show together, but ONE of you is on their phone a little more than they probably should be, and the other one is a LITTLE peeved about it.

Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor

STAGE 3: Both of you are on your phone and not paying attention to the show, but you both PRETEND to be paying attention.

Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor

STAGE 4: The TV is on, and both of you are doing completely unrelated things.

Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor
