The 4 Stages of Watching TV in a Relationship
STAGE 1: You watch the same show together and each pay attention, even if one of you has to pretend to like the show more than they actually do.
Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor
STAGE 2: You watch the same show together, but ONE of you is on their phone a little more than they probably should be, and the other one is a LITTLE peeved about it.
Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor
STAGE 3: Both of you are on your phone and not paying attention to the show, but you both PRETEND to be paying attention.
Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor
STAGE 4: The TV is on, and both of you are doing completely unrelated things.
Jacob Andrews/Collegehumor
