There's a reason the show Friends has endured on as a pop culture phenomenon so long after it left the airwaves - there's something about having a group of fun, attractive friends with great chemistry who are constantly getting into antics that we all kind of wish we had. Because the reality is that OUR ACTUAL FRIENDS have the same problems actual humans (who are not sitcom characters) have - they're flaky, they can be shitty sometimes, they just wanna sit at home and watch Netflix insead of going out, etc. It's unfortunate, because it sure seems like it would be great to live in NYC and hang out with a group of funny eccentric people all the time, right?



friends the show vs your actual friends: lonely group chat

Warner Bros. Television / Collegehumor


friends the show vs your actual friends: still living at home

Warner Bros. Television / Wiki Media Commons



friends the show vs your actual friends: blocked ></p> <h5 style=Warner Bros. Television / Shutterstock



friends the show vs your actual friends: bad internet reviews

Warner Bros. Television



friends the show vs your actual friends: not invited to their crazy adventures

Warner Bros. Television / Shutterstock




