There's a reason the show Friends has endured on as a pop culture phenomenon so long after it left the airwaves - there's something about having a group of fun, attractive friends with great chemistry who are constantly getting into antics that we all kind of wish we had. Because the reality is that OUR ACTUAL FRIENDS have the same problems actual humans (who are not sitcom characters) have - they're flaky, they can be shitty sometimes, they just wanna sit at home and watch Netflix insead of going out, etc. It's unfortunate, because it sure seems like it would be great to live in NYC and hang out with a group of funny eccentric people all the time, right?







Warner Bros. Television / Collegehumor







Warner Bros. Television / Wiki Media Commons







Warner Bros. Television / Shutterstock







Warner Bros. Television







Warner Bros. Television / Shutterstock







