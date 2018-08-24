Well, we've finally made it! After months of chronicling all things good and nice, I've finally hit my goal number of The 100 Best Feelings in the World. Thank you to everyone who's gone on this journey with me and supported the comic; having all of you enjoy and share my work has TRULY been the best feeling in the world (I'm sorry), and I never would have made it to the end without you guys at my back.

Now enough sappy stuff, let's get down to it! Crack yourself open a nice beverage, wrap yourself in a big blanket, and station yourself as close as possible to a good, good dog, and you'll be ready to enjoy...

The 100 Best Feelings in the World