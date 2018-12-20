Hi, It's Karina. I Made A Bunch of Comics This Year. Here Are My Favorites.
1. What It's Like Being An Adult Getting a Credit Card For the First Time
2. 5 Tips For Writing Comics
3. The Stages Of Dealing WIth Computer Problems
4. Breaking Out of Your Winter Depression
5. A Tribute To Moms Who Try To Understand Your Interests
6. A Short Guide to Dealing With Roaches
7. The Stages of Apartment Hunting Grief
8. Strategy Guide For Going To A Filipino Party
9. 4 Things I Learned From Neopets As A Kid
10. What It's Like To Feel Completely Burnt Out
11. Why Art Is The Best Hobby
12. Every Television Christmas Rom-Com Ever
