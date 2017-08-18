Best Comedy Series On Netflix (VOTE NOW!)

undefined

What Netflix has done in the past few years is pretty astonishing - releasing a new TV show, movie, documentary, or stand-up special pretty much every single week, and most of them INSANELY great (or, at least, better than what you'd find on network TV). One area they've really done well in comedy series and sitcoms - and we've been (internally) arguing about which ones are the best for a while now, and decided we would let YOU settle this once and for all.

So which is it? Kimmy Schmidt? GLOW? BoJack Horseman? VOTE NOW AND MAKE IT OFFICIAL.

The official voting period ends Friday August 25, 2017 at 12:00AM so get your votes in now.

W/ Bob & David
Vote
W/ Bob & David
vs

Matchups
Remaining:

30of30

Skip
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Vote
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Total Votes: 16,214

Score = wins / total matches  (recalculated every 5 minutes)

The Results

  • 1.
    BoJack Horseman
    82%
  • 2.
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    73%
  • 3.
    Master of None
    70%
  • 4.
    Arrested Development (Season 4)
    65%
  • 5.
    GLOW
    61%
  • 6.
    A Series of Unfortunate Events
    60%
  • 7.
    Orange is the New Black (well, the comedy parts)
    58%
  • 8.
    Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
    58%
  • 9.
    F Is for Family
    55%
  • 10.
    Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
    54%
  • 11.
    Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
    51%
  • 12.
    W/ Bob & David
    50%
  • 13.
    Trailer Park Boys (Season 8 - 11)
    47%
  • 14.
    Love
    47%
  • 15.
    Santa Clarita Diet
    46%
  • 16.
    Friends From College
    46%
  • 17.
    Dear White People
    44%
  • 18.
    Flaked
    43%
  • 19.
    The Ranch
    40%
  • 20.
    Grace and Frankie
    39%
  • 21.
    Lady Dynamite
    38%
  • 22.
    Atypical
    37%
  • 23.
    Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
    35%
  • 24.
    The Characters
    34%
  • 25.
    Girlboss
    33%
  • 26.
    The Standups
    33%
  • 27.
    Easy
    32%
  • 28.
    Chelsea
    30%
  • 29.
    Fuller House
    28%
  • 30.
    One Day At a Time
    23%
  • 31.
    Haters Back Off!
    22%
Filed Under:
We like you. Do you like us too?

Don't ask me again.