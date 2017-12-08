The Worst Christmas Song of All Time (VOTE NOW!)

Just hear those sleigh bells jinglin', ring-ting-tinglin', too. C'mon it's lovely weather for voting on the worst goddamn Christmas song of all time.

We've compiled 24 of the worst, lamest, and most downright offensive Christmas songs ever made (though I'm certain one or two I've included will piss people off), in order for you, the people, to decide ONCE AND FOR ALL which Christmas song sucks the hardest.

Cast your votes by December 15th at midnight!

The official voting period ends Friday December 15, 2017 at 11:59PM so get your votes in now.

Total Votes: 22,734

Score = wins / total matches  (recalculated every 5 minutes)

The Results

  • 1.
    Mistletoe - Justin Bieber
    75%
  • 2.
    Christmas Shoes - Newsong
    62%
  • 3.
    Dominick the Donkey - Lou Monte
    61%
  • 4.
    Please Daddy Don't Get Drunk This Christmas - John Denver
    61%
  • 5.
    Funky, Funky Xmas - New Kids on the Block
    58%
  • 6.
    All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth - Spike Jones and ...
    57%
  • 7.
    I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas - Gayle Peevey
    53%
  • 8.
    Santa Baby - Madonna
    53%
  • 9.
    Grown Up Christmas List - Jordan Smith
    53%
  • 10.
    Christmas Don't Be Late (The Chipmunk Song)
    53%
  • 11.
    Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer - Elmo & Patsy
    52%
  • 12.
    My Only Wish (This Year) - Britney Spears
    52%
  • 13.
    Christmas Tree - Lady Gaga
    50%
  • 14.
    Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid
    45%
  • 15.
    I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Anyone
    43%
  • 16.
    Wonderful Christmas Time - Paul McCartney
    42%
  • 17.
    I Saw Three Ships - Sting
    42%
  • 18.
    Baby, It's Cold Outside - Anyone
    41%
  • 19.
    Last Christmas - Wham!
    40%
  • 20.
    The 12 Days of Christmas
    39%
  • 21.
    The Little Drummer Boy
    37%
  • 22.
    Mele Kalikimaka - Bing Crosby
    34%
  • 23.
    Frosty the Snowman
    28%
  • 24.
    Blue Christmas - Elvis Presley
    27%
