The Best Black Mirror Episode (VOTE NOW!!)

black mirror is written by one stoned british dude who just mutters shit like wot if ya mum ran on batteries
-- joe paterno is in hell (@nicemuscles) December 30, 2017
black mirror is written by one stoned british dude who just mutters shit like wot if ya mum ran on batteries
But wot if tho?
We may not have included the 'Ya Mum on Batteries' episode, but each and every other Black Mirror episode in the anthology (thus far) has been compiled here for your discerning judgement. Which episode is best? Second best? Worst? Is voting on Black Mirror episodes, in and of itself, a Black Mirror episode? Probably not!
Cast your votes by January 17th at midnight!
The official voting period ends Wednesday January 17, 2018 at 11:59AM so get your votes in now.
MatchupsRemaining:
18of18
Total Votes: 7,804
Score = wins / total matches (recalculated every 5 minutes)