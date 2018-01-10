The Best Black Mirror Episode (VOTE NOW!!)

But wot if tho?

We may not have included the 'Ya Mum on Batteries' episode, but each and every other Black Mirror episode in the anthology (thus far) has been compiled here for your discerning judgement. Which episode is best? Second best? Worst? Is voting on Black Mirror episodes, in and of itself, a Black Mirror episode? Probably not!

Cast your votes by January 17th at midnight!

The official voting period ends Wednesday January 17, 2018 at 11:59AM so get your votes in now.

Total Votes: 7,804

Score = wins / total matches  (recalculated every 5 minutes)

The Results

  • 1.
    White Christmas (Special)
    68%
  • 2.
    San Junipero (S3E4)
    66%
  • 3.
    USS Callister (S4E1)
    64%
  • 4.
    Shut Up and Dance (S3E3)
    56%
  • 5.
    FIfteen Million Merits (S1E2)
    55%
  • 6.
    The Entire History of You (S1E3)
    55%
  • 7.
    Nosedive (S3E1)
    54%
  • 8.
    Hang the DJ (S4E4)
    54%
  • 9.
    Black Museum (S4E6)
    52%
  • 10.
    White Bear (S2E2)
    50%
  • 11.
    The National Anthem (S1E1)
    47%
  • 12.
    Playtest (S3E2)
    47%
  • 13.
    Be Right Back (S2E1)
    46%
  • 14.
    Hated in the Nation (S3E6)
    41%
  • 15.
    Men Against Fire (S3E5)
    36%
  • 16.
    Arkangel (S4E2)
    32%
  • 17.
    The Waldo Moment (S3E3)
    32%
  • 18.
    Crocodile (S4E3)
    28%
  • 19.
    Metalhead (S4E5)
    28%
