Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Originals / Sleepovers When You're Gay
CH Staff
June 20, 2017
Dream Phone was SO heteronormative.
Filed Under:
girls
teens
Friend Zone
games
partying
LGBT
CH Shorts
ally beardsley
grant o'brien
katie marovitch
zac oyama
rekha shankar
crushes
well that's disappointing
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.