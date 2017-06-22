Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Hardly Working / Porn But For Crying
CH Staff
June 22, 2017
Oh yeah, that's it... fit that injured puppy with a lil' prosthetic leg.
Filed Under:
masturbation
crying
porn
viral videos
shaming
feels
CH Shorts
grant o'brien
katie marovitch
rekha shankar
illuminati eye
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.