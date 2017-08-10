Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Hardly Working / No, I Eat More Garbage!
CH Staff
August 10, 2017
The standoff to show once and for all who is the bigger garbage person: Rekha or Ally.
Filed Under:
garbage
Food
sugar
skinny
messy
health
CH Originals
Horrible People
eating
Hardly Working
CollegeHumor
junk food
competitions
standoffs
diets
ally beardsley
rekha shankar
that girl
western
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.