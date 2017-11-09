Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Hardly Working / Male Friendships are Just Bullying
CH Staff
November 9, 2017
This colossal big time piece of crap loser is the best friend I've ever had.
Filed Under:
guys
happy birthday
Insults
Friendship
punching
Hardly Working
bullying
feels
grant o'brien
raphael chestang
mike trapp
katie marovitch
zac oyama
bonding
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.