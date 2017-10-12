Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Originals / Standing Up For Yourself as a Woman, But Not Too Much
CH Staff
October 12, 2017
I am woman, hear me roar! Whoa, that was a really loud roar, so sorry about that.
Filed Under:
sexism
crazy
feminism
work
Stereotypes
arguments
gender
CH Shorts
katie marovitch
rekha shankar
men/women
discrimination
dilemmas
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.