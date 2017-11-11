Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Hardly Working / When Someone's Trying Too Hard To Have Fun
CH Staff
November 11, 2017
Sorry, Andrew W.K., but there IS such thing as partying too hard.
Filed Under:
shots
drinking
dancing
techno
awkward
Hardly Working
Douchebags
partying
please stop
grant o'brien
raphael chestang
mike trapp
katie marovitch
zac oyama
rekha shankar
that girl
cringeworthy
shane crown
jessica ross
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.