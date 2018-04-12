Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Hardly Working / Future Raph's Only Regret
CH Staff
April 12, 2018
Raphael has traveled through time to warn present-time Raph about... healthy living?
Filed Under:
death
Gross
advice
future
blood
tragedy
time travel
guns
predictions
desserts
diets
injuries
terrible things
grant o'brien
raphael chestang
katie marovitch
blood from mouth
freaking out
uncanny
dental
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.