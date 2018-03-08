Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Originals / CollegeHumor's Worst Days on Set
CH Staff
March 8, 2018
The CH Cast remembers the absolute worst times they had filming sketches in the last year.
Filed Under:
Gross
blood
messy
Lists
fails
bad ideas
terrible things
CH Shorts
ally beardsley
raphael chestang
mike trapp
sam reich
katie marovitch
zac oyama
siobhan thompson
cynthia kao
katie's coke habit
good look
shane crown
frankie mclafferty
ryan anthony martin
costumesgrant o'brien
brennan mulligan
joe spellman
anais fairweather
matthew nelson
samantha desman
austin zajur
claire montgomery
ed buhl
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.