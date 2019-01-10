Original

Fantasy High Binge Compilation (Episodes 1 - 8)

CH Staff
CH Staff

Whether you've been hooked since the beginning or you're barely Level 1, re-binge the first TWELVE AND A HALF HOURS of Fantasy High now, then head over to DROPOUT to finish the adventure.

ORIGINAL SERIES

Want to watch some funny videos? Check out some our favorite series.

BROWSE ALL SERIES

STAFF PICKS