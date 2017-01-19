Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
Original
Originals / Horror Movie Girl Is Embarrassed She's a Virgin
CH Staff
January 19, 2017
Everyone knows the pants wiener is inflated by massaging on the private areas.
Filed Under:
sex
movies
shame
funny
comedy
sex moves
horror movies
tropes
Cliches
CollegeHumor Shorts
virgins
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.