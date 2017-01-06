Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
The 6 Pokemon You'll Get Drunk With
Willie Muse
and
Joel Carroll
@Williesillie2
January 6, 2017
UP NEXT: Updated PokeRap with ALL 700+ Pokemon
LINK:
http://www.collegehumor.com/video/6935996/updated-pokerap-with-all-718-pokemon
Filed Under:
pokemon
drinking
Videogames
IRL
partying
types
booze
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.