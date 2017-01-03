Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
What You Say To Your Cat Vs What They Hear
Willie Muse
@Williesillie2
January 3, 2017
UP NEXT: Legalize Weed So We Can Stop Talking About It
LINK:
http://www.collegehumor.com/video/7038865/legalize-weed-so-we-can-stop-talking-about-it
Filed Under:
pets
Cats
Truth
Animals
translation
IRL
this vs that
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.