In the wake of the inauguration of famed Bane-impersonator, President Donald Trump, people around the world gathered in cities across the world to stage one of the largest protests in recent history - The Women's March. From Antarctica to London to Washington DC, people of all colors and creeds came together to make their voices heard - that the rights of women would not be trampled, that the beliefs of all faiths would be protected, and that the Trump Administration would understand that no one would let him forget that he gained the presidency despite losing the popular vote.

And there were some pretty badass signs, too. Here are some our favorites:







1.

Maria Humphrey of Columbus, Ohio on her way to the #WomensMarch in DC pic.twitter.com/zOnUGn0OkE -- c carpenter (@cbcarpenter) January 21, 2017







2.







3.







4.

This. Is. Amazing. Taken in 1981. pic.twitter.com/cydc0kNNGX -- Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2017







5.

I love her and i don't know her #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/vBx3m9HAlS -- Luisa (@sh4wnswife) January 21, 2017







6.







7.

Here's a super supportive puppo participating in the Toronto #WomensMarch today. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/nTz3FtorBc -- WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) January 21, 2017







8.







9.







10.







11.







12.

The most powerful sign of the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/IFHea1vykN -- Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 21, 2017







13.







14.

my favorite sign I saw today. his dad told me, "it's the highest compliment a 4 year old can give" pic.twitter.com/rK3DGPqqTe -- Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) January 21, 2017







15.

Men of quality do not fear equality 🙌🏼 #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/5zVblAOLkQ -- Anna James (@acaseforbooks) January 21, 2017







16.

Is there a voting process for best sign? pic.twitter.com/mCzj6oiZ40 -- Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) January 21, 2017







17.







18.



19.







20.









And as a final, powerful gesture - all of the signs were left in front of the White House at the close of the protest:

One of the Women's Marchers' final acts: leaving their protest signs in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/1MvCaKwaqz -- Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 21, 2017







