In the wake of the inauguration of famed Bane-impersonator, President Donald Trump, people around the world gathered in cities across the world to stage one of the largest protests in recent history - The Women's March. From Antarctica to London to Washington DC, people of all colors and creeds came together to make their voices heard - that the rights of women would not be trampled, that the beliefs of all faiths would be protected, and that the Trump Administration would understand that no one would let him forget that he gained the presidency despite losing the popular vote.
And there were some pretty badass signs, too. Here are some our favorites:
Maria Humphrey of Columbus, Ohio on her way to the #WomensMarch in DC pic.twitter.com/zOnUGn0OkE
-- c carpenter (@cbcarpenter) January 21, 2017
My hero pic.twitter.com/YnEuIFmWIq
-- John Early (@bejohnce) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarchFavorite sign so far! pic.twitter.com/q1BHVd0pZR
-- Rachel (@BowiedipDe) January 21, 2017
This. Is. Amazing. Taken in 1981. pic.twitter.com/cydc0kNNGX
-- Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2017
I love her and i don't know her #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/vBx3m9HAlS
-- Luisa (@sh4wnswife) January 21, 2017
My favorite sign #WomensMarch #womensmarchnyc pic.twitter.com/cZQVHhWWF6
-- Dylan Marron (@dylanmarron) January 21, 2017
Here's a super supportive puppo participating in the Toronto #WomensMarch today. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/nTz3FtorBc
-- WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) January 21, 2017
Best. Sign. Ever. #WomensMarch #womensmarchnyc #sobadevenintrovertsarehere pic.twitter.com/TmJydvooqu
-- Susan Kaufman (@skaufman4050) January 21, 2017
Shut it down. Today's best sign (via @womensmarch). pic.twitter.com/Bsd2128jDw
-- Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) January 21, 2017
Another favorite #WomensMarch #womensmarchonwashington sign pic.twitter.com/B0SROMS5px
-- K. Locke (@Bibliogato) January 21, 2017
❤️❤️❤️#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/tnk2W8UCy0
-- Leah Woodburn (@leahwoodburn) January 21, 2017
The most powerful sign of the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/IFHea1vykN
-- Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 21, 2017
Solid sign. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/QF3PcDvVyB
-- Adam Scott (@mradamscott) January 21, 2017
my favorite sign I saw today. his dad told me, "it's the highest compliment a 4 year old can give" pic.twitter.com/rK3DGPqqTe
-- Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) January 21, 2017
Men of quality do not fear equality 🙌🏼 #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/5zVblAOLkQ
-- Anna James (@acaseforbooks) January 21, 2017
Is there a voting process for best sign? pic.twitter.com/mCzj6oiZ40
-- Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) January 21, 2017
Our @MelissaBenoist representing for us!!! YES. ✊️✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/a01Mf5QuXX
-- Floriana Lima (@florianalima) January 21, 2017
Sir Ian McKellen's sign is EVERYTHING#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XS3hQ14Mir
-- #womensmarch (@shxrlocked) January 21, 2017
LMAO I LOVE THIS LITTLE BOY!!!! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/K62FXwXYva
-- selena (@larssonfIawless) January 21, 2017
THIS SIGN IS EVERYTHING #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/P8YScf2sB5
-- E (@esheikh_) January 21, 2017
One of the Women's Marchers' final acts: leaving their protest signs in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/1MvCaKwaqz
-- Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 21, 2017
