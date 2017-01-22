undefined

In the wake of the inauguration of famed Bane-impersonator, President Donald Trump, people around the world gathered in cities across the world to stage one of the largest protests in recent history - The Women's March. From Antarctica to London to Washington DC, people of all colors and creeds came together to make their voices heard - that the rights of women would not be trampled, that the beliefs of all faiths would be protected, and that the Trump Administration would understand that no one would let him forget that he gained the presidency despite losing the popular vote.

And there were some pretty badass signs, too. Here are some our favorites:



And as a final, powerful gesture - all of the signs were left in front of the White House at the close of the protest: