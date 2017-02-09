Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
The Official Ranking of Fictional Bartenders
Oren Mendez
@orenmendez
February 9, 2017
UP NEXT: Nerds and Jocks Both Think They're the Underdog
LINK:
http://www.collegehumor.com/video/7042950/nerds-and-jocks-both-think-theyre-underdogs
Filed Under:
matrix
lol
bartenders
simpsons
comedy
infographic
rankings
grid
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.