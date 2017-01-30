Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
10 Inspiring Quotes That Prove Donald Trump Will Be a Great President
Willie Muse
@Williesillie2
January 30, 2017
JK, JK. These are all quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler. Let's see how many people share this though!
All quotes courtesy of
Goodreads.com
UP NEXT: Bar Trivia Ruins Your Night
LINK:
http://www.collegehumor.com/video/7042849/bar-trivia-ruins-your-night
Filed Under:
hitler
quotes
history
nazis
trump
captions
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.