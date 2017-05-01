Most people at a party are at least trying to make an effort to socialize. Not The Hermit. They've decided to plop down on a chair in a corner and scrolls through their phone, presumably looking at pictures of other parties they'd rather be at. It's hard to tell if they're being shy or standoffish, but either way it doesn't make sense. Why are they there? Just staying home would have been SOOOOOO much easier.







Music is an important to a good party, and unfortunately that can be tricky sometimes because everyone has different tastes. The Domineering DJ is seemingly unaware of this fact. As far as they're concerned, everyone has the exact same tastes as they do, so they take it upon to take control of what's playing and put on their own shitty garbage music that nobody's ever heard of. Honestly, nothing brings a party down quicker than when some oblivious dickwad puts on whatever German impressionist folk-rock they're "into right now" and sucks all the fun out of the room.

A good party gives you the opportunity to meet lots of new people. Sadly, there's always one new person that you wish you hadn't met. They came with your friend that you've known for years, but somehow this is the first time you're meeting them. An awkward conversation is one thing, but this guy just feels completely out of place at your shindig. Honestly, you wouldn't be surprised if he was meant to be elsewhere, and your actual guest is somewhere on the other side of town is you actual guest, ruining some bizzaro version of your party.

For most people, talking to some cool people and having a couple of drinks is enough. Not the Game Organizer. They insist on making everyone stop what they're doing, and play whatever weird ass drinking game they think will bring everyone together. While there's nothing wrong with playing a game at a party, stuff stops being fun when you're being yelled at for talking. GAMES SHOULD NOT GET IN THE WAY OF ME ENJOYING MYSELF!

I love a good drink as much as the next guy, but at the end of the day, all I really want is something that gets me drunk. The Fancy Bartender has more sophisticated tastes. Taking control of everything with 10 feet of the bar area. This would be okay, but the drinks this person makes SUCK! I don't want to fake compliment someone for mixing me gin, creme de menthe and vermouth that I'm pretty sure they brought themself. Just pour sugar water over vodka and send me on my way.

Okay the party was fun, but IT'S OVER NOW! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, NOTHING YOU'RE STICKING AROUND FOR IS WORTH IT. LET ME SLEEEEEEEP!