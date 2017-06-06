The 6 Kinds of Drunk Messages You'll Send

1.







You did it! You somehow bypassed all autocorrect features and defied years of technological advancements to form complete gibberish!











2.



This text is sweet, pure, and would be well-received if it wasn't 4 AM in the morning.









3.







Unlike Absolute Nonsense, this text consists of actual words, just without any logical connection. A fun puzzle for all involved!











4.







This text has been building up for weeks, months, years, and you're finally using your drunkenness as an excuse to let it out. You WILL regret this.









5.

The horny shot in the dark. Seldomly successful, rarely a good idea.









6.

