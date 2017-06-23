Spoilers, so go watch this great film on Netflix before reading!

1. Why did the ocean not give Te Fiti's heart back?

The ocean is a sentient being that has had control of the Heart the entire time. Could it not just have thrown the Heart back to Te Fiiti and avoided the whole endangering a child's life? I don't mean to question the gods' logic here but ... COME ON! A demigod stole it, so why did a human have to return it?

2. If the family wanted her to avoid the sea so much, why did they name her Moana?

Moana translates as ocean. So, uh, no wonder she likes it so much? Sure, her dad used to be obsessed with water, but that obsession was over by the time Moana was a baby. Can't expect someone named Richie Rich to be poor, so don't expect someone YOU named Moana stay landlocked.

(Of course, I don't know their culture's naming traditions and maybe the parents didn't pick it but I WILL ASSUME UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE.)

3. Why didn't they eat the rooster?

The tribe clearly eats meat, and when asked why they don't just eat HeiHei, Moana says it's because he might have hidden worth. And that would be a good lesson and all .... but like, does that mean they are eating more intelligent and self-aware chickens instead?

4. Why does the pig not grow up?







Moana gets a baby pig as a child, but as she ages, the pig does not. Okay, I didn't want either of them to age from adorable big-eyed babies, but maybe make the baby pig EVEN BABIER IN THE PAST THEN?

5. The former Chief's wife is the village crazy lady?

Why would she be considered crazy instead of being held in regard as a well-respected elder? Moana's mom seems to be treated well on the island.

6. Why could Maui not leave his island?









Sure, he didn't have his hook, but he was capable of building a boat. And despite being able to "do anything to float," we do see him briefly swim.

Maui once pulled up the sky, stole fire, lassoed the sun, harnessed the breeze, pulled islands from the sea, and is responsible for all natural phenomenom... but he couldn't figure out how to build a raft?

So what's been keeping him on the island for indefinite amount of time? He seems pretty excited to leave when a boat comes along so it's not for lack of interest. EXPLAIN YOURSELF, DISNEY.







7. Where's Tamotoa's spin-off?









The lovably evil shallow crab creature deserves a full backstory. I wanna see it for myself when he was a drab lil' crab.

