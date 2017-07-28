Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
If Movie Titles Were Honest (July 2017 Edition)
Andrew Bridgman
and
Amir Khan
@PubeGoldberg
July 28, 2017
1. Spider-Man: Homecoming
2. War For the Planet of the Apes
3. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
4. Dunkirk
5. Atomic Blonde
6. The Emoji Movie
Filed Under:
movies
lol
titles
parody
poster
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.