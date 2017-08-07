1. "Aw man they were my favorite celebrity couple!"

They were SO CUTE and seemed SO SUPPORTIVE of each other. They were an adorable, funny, loving couple. Well, at least they were pretty good at making things LOOK that way, but now I know love is a lie. LOOK AT THESE CUTE POSTS - ALL LIES!







Grateful for so much, not the least of which is this four day weekend with my family. Loaded the truck, took the wife and boy on a road trip to a beautiful destination in the woods. A big shout out to everybody who can't be with their families because they're overseas serving their country. We salute you and give you thanks. #Family #Thanksgiving I forgot to photo credit Jaimie Trueblood A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 26, 2015 at 1:59pm PST







My favorite part of this picture is that I know my sweet husband cut the armpits of this shirt incredibly low -also he threw back the fish because we couldn't eat it. I love you @prattprattpratt !! A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jun 15, 2016 at 10:07am PDT







2. "...Chris Pratt PROBABLY cheated on her, right?"

He went from schlubby-looking supporting actor in cult sitcoms to incredibly jacked handsome leading man appearing in blockbuster films - he probably had women throwing themselves at him constantly and got full of himself and cheated a whole bunch. I mean, you go from flabby to abby, it's probably hard to NOT get full of yourself.







3. "Mayyybe Anna Faris cheated on Chris Pratt?"

And none of this is to say Chris Pratt is more attractive than Anna Faris - Anna Faris is objectively incredibly attractive! But she didn't go through the metamorphosis Pratt did. She might have gotten jealous of his sudden rise to success and all the time he spent away from home shooting huge movies, and in the meantime she was on a sitcom with a relatively consistent cast that she grew closer to...maybe she cheated on him with one of the dudes she was regularly hanging around with for years? Although honestly have you seen Chris Pratt's abs - I cannot imagine anyone cheating on those abs.







4. "Maybe no one cheated and they have just grown distant and their marriage became hollow?"

They DID spend tons and tons of time separated from one another due to their hectic schedules - maybe the lives of two successful working actors simply weren't compatible for a strong marriage. Marriage is a hard, difficult relationship to make work even in the best of circumstances - busy actors living separate lives makes that even more fraught with issues.

...nah Chris Pratt def cheated.







5. "It doesn't really matter - I'm not involved and so I have no reason to speculate as to what caused the break-up"

I don't get this invested when FRIENDS of mine break up - why should I care if some celebrity couple I've never met and will never meet break up? It's none of my business and their private lives should remain private.







6. "Anna Faris was SO GOOD in Just Friends"

The movie as a whole is just okay, but she is SPECTACULAR in it. "Forgiveness"







7. "I should rewatch Just Friends"

Remember when I said the movie is "just okay"? I was wrong, this movie is amazing. Aw and I just remembered Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a cute celebrity couple! I hope they never break up.

....but if they do, it's definitely because Ryan Reynolds cheated. Never trust abs that pretty.