You may have heard the recent announcement by the Trump administration that they plan on removing the protections of DACA - the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - a policy implemented by the Obama administration that allowed individuals who immigrated to the United States illegally as minors to receive protections from deportation and become eligible for work permits. The program was enacted to offer protections to individuals who were largely raised in the United States and could not be held accountable for the actions of their parents - and because it would be cruel to tell someone who was brought to the US as an infant that they had to leave for nebulous immigration law reasons, particularly since they were simply people raised in the US, indistinguishable from legal citizens except for their immigration status.

On top of that, there are strict guidelines for DACA - it must be renewed every two years, you must be in school or have graduated high school/gotten your GED, and cannot have committed any felonies or serious misdemeanors, so the individuals who qualify for DACA have significantly lower crime rates than the rest of the population.

Still - they have committed the most heinous crime of all: NOT TELLING THEIR PARENTS THAT BRINGING THEM INTO THE UNITED STATES WAS HIGHLY UNETHICAL.







1. Here comes the story of a true CRIME INFANT, now going by the pseudonym "pcaedus"

DACA recipient here. Came here at 4 from the Korea, 22 years of age now. Grew up through the US education system, never left the US. Graduated last year with a Nursing degree and managed to land a full time nursing gig in a great hospital in the city. I pay taxes, I have my own place as of last month, got a bunch of great lifelong friends and a fantastic GF, but now I can only legally work and stay here until 2019 when my DACA stuff expires. Then I'm forced to say goodbye to everyone I've ever known and start a new life with my skill set somewhere else. It's easy to demonize us, say how we don't belong here, how we should go back where we came from. I've had PMs telling me I should kill my parents, others saying how I should spite them, how it's their fault and I should hate them for it and blame them for their actions. My point is every one of us DACA kids have our own stories, our situations are different. We did come here legally. My parents were sponsored by a corporation in the UK. They screwed them over by cancelling their work visas after. At that point they had already settled here and had investments that tied them down. At the end of the day they gave birth to me and yes, what they did was unlawful but it's also because of them that I was the first in my entire family to graduate college. My parents worked hard to give me my education. They scrapped by with cash jobs. We've lived in basements and now they're business owners. It's hard to understand from my perspective but I'm not going to hold it against them after all they have given me. The truth is some of us DACA recipients give back so much to US society, we're new graduates, we hold prestigious degrees from ivy's, we're Doctors and Nurses, firefighters, engineers, architects... some of us are even in the military. I was planning to continue my post-bach education here but unfortunately this is the harsh reality for us if Congress doesn't do anything in the next 6 months. I'm fortunate for all the experiences I've gained here in the US and the memories I have from here will stay with me for a lifetime.

Look at this REMORSELESS admission of crime - it's almost as if they don't regret self-deporting themselves as a 4 year old and instead building a wonderful life in the so-called "land of opportunity"! Disgusting.







2. And then we have Jesus Contreras

Jesus Contreras, a Houston-area paramedic, barely slept this week. There wasn't much time for rest after Harvey started pummeling southeast Texaslast Friday. Too many people needed his help -- diabetics, cancer patients, elderly folks trapped in their homes. Contreras camped out at a fire station when he wasn't rushing around in an ambulance. He didn't make it back to his house in Spring, a suburb north of Houston, until Thursday afternoon. Contreras arrived in the United States with his mother when he was 6. They had come from Nuevo Laredo, a city in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where their lives were strained by a "violent situation at home." The promise of a new life in America was partly about "getting away from my dad and the things he was involved with in Mexico," Contreras said. He came of age in Houston, working hard through high school and college while volunteering at his local church. He earned his paramedic certification at a community college last year and soon got to work -- something that would not have been possible without DACA.

Imagine the gall - saving TRUE AMERICANS as someone who LEGALLY should not have even been there in the first place. If it were me drowning in Houston, I would have said "no thanks" to his illegal attempts at saving my life and died like a REAL PATRIOT.







3. Excuse me while I hold in my vomit - meet Larissa Martinez, the admitted CRIME LORD who confessed in front of everyone that she was UNDOCUMENTED (in her valedictorian speech, because she represented the best of us - someone who strove for her goals and fought to achieve all she could. Also, she's heading to Yale btw):

This is what happened after a Yale-bound valedictorian in Texas revealed she is an undocumented immigrant:https://t.co/YamQEsiKjt -- Mic (@mic) June 9, 2016

Terrible - she committed a grievous crime of coming into a country she wasn't born in just to work for a better life. Unlike us real TRUE Americans, who went through the effort of being born here already.







4. Juan Escalante is your classic ultra-criminal with no redeeming qualities whatsoever - he and his family came into this country WITHOUT ALL THE PROPER PAPERWORK IN ORDER and then he went on to study hard, get a Master's degree, and work as an immigration advocate. In other words, this guy is pretty much John Dillinger but even worse. Here's what Juan "Crime-Doer" Escalante wrote in a Medium post :

Imagine being 11 years old, and after living in the United States for over ten years, you are consistently reminded that you would not be able to accomplish much due to your immigration status. That you wouldn't get a job, go to college, or be accepted in the country that you grew up in due to your immigration status. That is, of course, after graduating from high school, trying to navigate the country's broken immigration system, and paying taxes. Then, years later, the U.S. Government comes along with an opportunity for you to pay a fee, undergo a background check, meet particular requirements, and surrender significant amounts private information in exchange for the ability to temporarily shed your fear of deportation, work, and drive. This is exactly what the DACA program did for me, and countless others, give us an opportunity to contribute back to the country that saw us grow up. Knowing full well that DACA could not give us legal permanent residence or U.S. Citizenship, hundreds of thousands of Dreamers like myself spent the last five years working across the United States. Thanks to DACA, Dreamers have been able to build their lives, go to school, and invest in the economy by buying a home or a car.

And then later was profiled by the New York Times (although maybe it should be called the New York CRIMES, am I right?):

I was working an unpaid internship in 2012 when I caught word of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) announcement via Twitter. I ran to the office lobby, turned on the TV, and immediately knew right then that life would not be the same. I called my mother in tears and proceeded to tell her that my brothers and I would be able to benefit from a program that would temporarily shield us from deportation while allowing us to work and drive legally. I understood DACA was a temporary program that would not cover parents, but it renewed my commitment to fight for relief for the rest of the immigrant community. Since that day I have taken every opportunity to grow, learn, and contribute back to my community. In 2013, DACA allowed me to re-enroll at Florida State University and pursue a Master's degree in Public Administration. By 2014, I was in the middle of working a job in Tallahassee, Florida, studying for my master classes, and advocating at the Florida Legislature for a bill that would allow undocumented students to obtain in-state tuition at state colleges and universities. In a rare display of bipartisanship, the bill passed and was signed into law by Florida's Republican Governor, Rick Scott. I graduated with my Master's in 2015, full of hope and energy that I would be able to put my education to good use. With degrees in hand, I was able to obtain a job as a digital immigration advocate - putting my years of experience and passion to good use. Simultaneously, and thanks to the new in-state tuition law in Florida, I was able to help both of my younger brothers enroll at Miami Dade College and Florida Internation University - they are currently pursuing degrees to work in business and communications, respectively.

The government NEEDS to focus on getting rid of the REAL CRIMINALS - people like Juan, who came here in their youth and have done everything in their power to become productive members of society and work harder than everyone else.