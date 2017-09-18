Welcome to "History Is Rad," where we recount historical events and figures that were probably never taught to you in school, even though they totally should have been (because they're rad). Today, we will tell you about the life of Julie D'Aubigny, otherwise known as "La Maupin" or "the most badass swordfighting bisexual gender queer professional opera singer rogue who ever lived."
