Welcome to "History Is Rad," where we recount historical events and figures that were probably never taught to you in school, even though they totally should have been (because they're rad). Today, we will tell you about the life of Ching Shih, who was possibly the greatest pirate lord who ever lived and basically all of the most badass Game of Thrones characters combined into one human being.
1. Anyone giving orders that did not come from Ching Shih or her lieutenants or disobeying the orders of their superior was immediately beheaded.
2. Anyone caught stealing from the group's funds or from villagers who assisted the pirates would be severely punished.
3. All stolen booty had to be presented to a group, so that everyone could inspect the goods and evenly distributed by the fleet leader.
4. When actual money or gold was taken, it was to be given to the fleet leader - who would give a small portion to the person who stole the cash. Most of the money was used to purchase supplies for less successful ships to keep everyone properly provisioned.
