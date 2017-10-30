The NSFW Scene That Must Have Happened in Frankenstein

I've done it, Igor. After years of searching through graveyards, I've sewn together all the best body parts I could find. Soon I will give life to a superior being. I just need one last thing from you...
Of course, master. Anything.
I need you to go search through the graveyard one last time...
Yes. Yes.
...and find me the perfect dick.
Wait...What?
You know...(Whispers) a dick! Go out and find me a nice one.
Let me get this straight: You want me to go dig up a body, sever its penis, and then bring it back here to you?
What? No, Igor. Don't be ridiculous!
Oh, phew!
I can't judge how good it is if it's not attached to a body. What I think you should do is go get a bunch of bodies, bring them back here, then we can line up up side by side and see who's got the best one?
...Best one...?
Yeah you know, best shape, best size, best girth. I guess everyone has their own preferences but I think we can use our best judgement.
Now I know what you're thinking, "How can we truly judge their dicks if we can't get the corpses hard?"
That's not what I was thinking...
Well, I thought about that Igor and I don't think it matters too much if it's not a grower, so long as it looks nice when it's soft.
Master, is this really necessary?
Igor! Our goal here was to sew together all the best body parts to create the perfect being, was it not?
Well, I suppose...
Well this is kind of an important body part, don't you think? What do you want my super being to be walking around with an inferior dong?
I...I guess not.
The stop questioning me and do as you're told!
Yes master. I'm sorry.
Now let's talk foreskin.
....Now I'm European, so I prefer the uncut look, but I know a lot of people think that it looks cleaner cut...
Mhm...Mhm...
Maybe if you get them uncut, we can see how we feel and circumcise them later...Of course, if you see a corpse with a nice cut dick don't hesitate to bring it in and...
This creature better be worth it.