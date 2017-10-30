The NSFW Scene That Must Have Happened in Frankenstein

  1. Dr. Frankenstein and Igor stand over an almost finished creature. Frankenstein smiles at his creation.
  2. Frankenstein

    I've done it, Igor. After years of searching through graveyards, I've sewn together all the best body parts I could find. Soon I will give life to a superior being. I just need one last thing from you...

  3. Igor

    Of course, master. Anything.

  4. Frankenstein

    I need you to go search through the graveyard one last time...

  5. Igor

    Yes. Yes.

  6. Frankenstein

    ...and find me the perfect dick.

  7. Igor

    Wait...What?

  8. Frankenstein gestures down to his crotch.
  9. Frankenstein

    You know...(Whispers) a dick! Go out and find me a nice one.

  10. Igor

    Let me get this straight: You want me to go dig up a body, sever its penis, and then bring it back here to you?

  11. Frankenstein

    What? No, Igor. Don't be ridiculous!

  12. Igor

    Oh, phew!

  13. Frankenstein

    I can't judge how good it is if it's not attached to a body. What I think you should do is go get a bunch of bodies, bring them back here, then we can line up up side by side and see who's got the best one?

  14. Igor

    ...Best one...?

  15. Frankenstein

    Yeah you know, best shape, best size, best girth. I guess everyone has their own preferences but I think we can use our best judgement.

  16. Igor makes a disgusted face...
  17. Frankenstein

    Now I know what you're thinking, "How can we truly judge their dicks if we can't get the corpses hard?"

  18. Igor

    That's not what I was thinking...

  19. Frankenstein

    Well, I thought about that Igor and I don't think it matters too much if it's not a grower, so long as it looks nice when it's soft.

  20. Igor

    Master, is this really necessary?

  21. Frankenstein

    Igor! Our goal here was to sew together all the best body parts to create the perfect being, was it not?

  22. Igor

    Well, I suppose...

  23. Frankenstein

    Well this is kind of an important body part, don't you think? What do you want my super being to be walking around with an inferior dong?

  24. Igor

    I...I guess not.

  25. Frankenstein

    The stop questioning me and do as you're told!

  26. Igor

    Yes master. I'm sorry.

  27. Frankenstein

    Now let's talk foreskin.

  28. Igor sighs and grabs his shovel.
  29. Frankenstein

    ....Now I'm European, so I prefer the uncut look, but I know a lot of people think that it looks cleaner cut...

  30. Igor heads for the door.
  31. Igor (Unnthusiastically)

    Mhm...Mhm...

  32. Frankenstein

    Maybe if you get them uncut, we can see how we feel and circumcise them later...Of course, if you see a corpse with a nice cut dick don't hesitate to bring it in and...

  33. Igor exits as Frankenstein continues to prattle on about corpse dicks...
  34. Igor

    This creature better be worth it.